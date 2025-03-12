KTM 390 Duke Gets Cruise Control, New Ebony Black Colour – No Price Hike

KTM has introduced significant updates to its flagship streetfighter, the KTM 390 Duke, now equipped with cruise control as standard. Additionally, a new Ebony Black colourway joins the existing Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue options. These upgrades come at no additional cost, with the bike continuing at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.95 lakh (Delhi).

KTM 390 Duke – Now With Cruise Control

The KTM 390 Duke now features cruise control, a first in its segment, aimed at enhancing long-distance riding comfort. The feature allows riders to maintain a set cruising speed without throttle input, helping to reduce fatigue during highway rides. Activated via the left handlebar switches and monitored through the TFT display, the system integrates ABS hardware and engine management for precise speed regulation.

New Ebony Black Colour Option

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke now offers a striking Ebony Black colourway, adding a stealthy, premium appeal to the already aggressive styling. It joins the Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue variants, providing more choices for enthusiasts.

Unchanged Price, High-Performance Package

Despite these upgrades, KTM has kept the ex-showroom price unchanged at Rs 2.95 lakh, ensuring high-performance motorcycling remains accessible. The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, LC4c engine, producing 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. Known as the “Corner Rocket,” it continues to offer sharp handling, advanced electronics, and segment-first features for an unmatched riding experience.

Key Features of the KTM 390 Duke

– Fully adjustable suspension

– Compression & Rebound damping at the front

– Rebound damping & pre-load adjust at the rear

– Ride modes – Street & Rain with Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)

– 3D IMU-enabled Cornering Traction Control

– Launch Control & Quickshifter+

– Cornering ABS & Supermoto ABS

– Track Screen – Displays racing telemetry data

With these updates, the KTM 390 Duke strengthens its position as one of the most advanced and accessible high-performance motorcycles in its class.