KTM 390 Duke Modified Into A Scrambler With 3D Printed Parts

The design of this modified KTM 390 Duke has been created on 3D software – Parts have been created using a 3D printer

While aftermarket modifications of automobiles are not very uncommon in India (although it is not legal), only seldom do we come across a custom-built motorcycle that has been created using a 3D printer. This example of a KTM 390 Duke turned into a scrambler is one of those rarities.

Interestingly, the project of building this custom bike has not been carried out by some experienced aftermarket workshop but by a Mumbai-based couple. Akash Das, a graphic designer in the advertising industry, and his wife Garima, also a designer, are responsible for creating something new out of a Duke 390.

The couple designed the custom parts using 3D software and then 3D printed the prototype parts before outsourcing the machined bits. The Duke 390 used here is a 2018 model and a personal possession of Akash. In order to convert a naked streetfighter into a neo-retro scrambler meant that there needed to be structural modifications and not just cosmetic updates.

Neo-Retro Scrambler Design

Hence, a new subframe was designed which was bolted onto the existing mounting points but with a shorter and flatter layout. This gave the motorcycle a stubbier rear section along with a short rear fender and a new LED taillight providing it with a completely different look at rear. The rear fender also houses a custom luggage rack. All final machined components are made of aluminium.

Further, the seat foam was designed in-house, then outsourced to be wrapped in synthetic leather. Upfront, the motorcycle features a JW Speaker-sourced LED headlight with a custom surround. The unit was first 3D printed and then the final part was machined from CNC 6061 T6 billet aluminum. Other components such as front sprocket cover, a taillight surround, a custom cowl and a fuel tank cover have been created from a similar process.

The motorcycle now runs on 17-inch Akront spoked rims instead of alloy wheels which are shod by block pattern dual-purpose tyres from Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR. This gives the bike some off-roading characteristics. The front braking setup now features a petal rotor from Galfer, though the ABS system remains stock.

More Details

Akash has used a custom handlebar that is more upright and a radiator coolant overflow tank. Other custom-made parts include a front sprocket guard, a radiator guard, a bash plate and a sump guard that protects the engine while off-roading. The custom-built fuel tank was the trickiest of them all which required Akash to fabricate the entire piece in wood first before shaping the metal onto it.

It took two years and lot of patience for Akash and Garima to complete this prototype. From learning of new design softwares to actually executing the same. The cost of the project is not shared. KTM currently retails Duke 390 at a price of Rs 2.82 lakh (ex-showroom). A new-gen model of the naked streetfighter is expected to make its debut in the coming months.

