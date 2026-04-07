KTM 390 Duke Price Hike April 2026 Up To 40,000 – 350cc Variants Launch Soon

Bajaj and KTM partnership has successfully spawned a multitude of performance focussed single-cylinder offerings. At the top of these portfolio are 390 range of motorcycles which have been receiving a hefty price hike in April 2026. First of these bunch is 390 Duke, which has received a price hike of Rs 40,000. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM 390 Duke Price Hike April 2026

For the month of April 2026, Bajaj and KTM partnership have hiked the price of 390 Duke by up to Rs 40,000. This is a rather bold move by the company and comes around the same time as the 350cc KTM bike launches. When GST 2.0 reforms hit, Bajaj and its partners were absorbing the higher taxes and did not pass the burden on to buyers.

Which stops now as the company has hiked prices of 390 Duke by up to Rs 40,000. Other 390 range of motorcycles like 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro and RC 390 might get similar price hikes soon. With this price hike, 2026 KTM 390 Duke now costs Rs 3.39 lakh (Ex-sh) and the OTR pricing will easily cross Rs 4 lakh mark in tax-heavy states like Karnataka.

All individuals who have already booked a 390 Duke will have to pay the increased current prices at the time of delivery. The new GST 2.0 reforms bring 350cc+ motorcycles under a higher tax bracket of 40%, when compared to 18% tax slabs on motorcycles displacing less than 350cc.

350cc KTM Bikes Launch Soon

We recently witnessed the launch of Triumph 350cc range of motorcycles in Akurdi, Pune. Prices start from Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 2.89 lakh (Ex-sh). There are price reductions with Triumph 350cc range with savings ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 21,600, depending on the model.

A similar approach is likely to be implied on KTM’s soon to launch 350cc range of motorcycles as well. Also, KTM is retaining the current 398cc engine option alongside the upcoming 350cc variants. When compared to hiked prices of current 390 models with larger engine, upcoming 350cc KTM 390 range is likely to feel more VFM than before.

Bajaj KTM duo is likely to take a similar route as Triumph where they reduce the stroke length, while retaining current bore diameter. Internals will be tweaked accordingly. Similar to Triumph strategy, one can expect the name and design along with all the other components to be retained in the upcoming 350cc KTM 390 products.