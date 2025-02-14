KTM 390 Duke Prices Slashed By Rs 18k – Now Costs Rs 2.95 L

What bleeds orange and goes like a stig? If a KTM motorcycle popped into your mind, you guessed it right. We are talking about the new KTM Duke 390, which is now more affordable than before, thanks to a price slash of Rs 18,000 on its prior Ex-sh prices. This is great news to motorcycling enthusiasts and let’s take a closer look.

KTM 390 Duke Prices Slashed

Amidst the global turmoil, KTM is maintaining that their Indian business is unphased. The company has just revised the prices of its prized procession in India, 390 Duke. It used to be priced at Rs 3.13 lakh (Ex-sh) and now, it has been revised to Rs 2.95 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a reduction of Rs 18,000.

390 Duke is one of the, if not, the sportiest motorcycle in 300cc to 400cc category globally. 390 Duke offers a combination of performance, handling, features, equipment, efficiency and funky looks. It has been a go-to motorcycle for motorcycling enthusiasts in India and is now made more affordable.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is still more affordable than 390 Duke, only by a couple thousand rupees. KTM 390 Duke gets a futuristic design with 1290 Super Duke R inspired looks and performance-oriented equipment to set itself apart from rivals. It gets a trellis along with a cast aluminium subframe and a banana-shaped swingarm.

Any other changes?

Lighter alloy wheels and slimmer disc brakes reduce unsprung mass. These wheels are wrapped with 110/70-ZR17 front and 150/60-ZR17 rear tyres. Front 43mm USD telescopic forks from WP Apex are adjustable for compression and rebound. Off-set rear mono-shock suspension is adjustable for rebound and preload.

The 398.63cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cylinder liquid-cooled engine on KTM 390 Duke delivers class leading 45.3 bhp of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. This engine is known to be quite tractable and is apt for both city and highways. This engine is mated to a slipper clutch, a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.

Where features are concerned, 390 Duke gets a host of rider aids including dual-channel ABS, Supermoto mode, ride-by-wire throttle, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connectivity, music controls and navigation, among others.

Also read – 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, 250 Adventure Launched