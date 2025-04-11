KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Price Rs 3.36 L – Off-Roader Focus

Team Orange has taken the wraps of India-spec 390 Enduro R and has announced the pricing. This is a more off-road focussed Enduro version of recently launched 390 Adventure. Where pricing is concerned, India-spec 390 Enduro R boasts a price tag of Rs 3.36 lakh, making it more affordable than 390 Adventure.

KTM 390 Enduro R Launch

This is the first time in a very long time KTM is expanding the 390 portfolio to incorporate two new motorcycle genres. Before, we only had 390 Duke Roadster, 390 Adventure ADV and RC 390 Supersport. Now, the company has just launched 390 Enduro R and will soon launch 390 SCM R (Supermoto) motorcycle.

Where pricing is concerned, KTM 390 Enduro R costs Rs 3.36 lakh (Ex-sh) and is a more off-road focussed enduro style machine than 390 Adventure. For context, KTM 390 Adventure X costs Rs 2.91 lakh (Ex-sh) and 390 Adventure costs Rs 3.68 lakh (Ex-sh). Both the Adventure and Enduro motorcycles cater to different audiences.

It has to be noted that the KTM 390 Enduro R launched in India is an India-spec version of this motorcycle and not global-spec model. The latter gets more suspension travel, a higher ground clearance, a taller seat height and weighs significantly less than India-spec model launched here. The global-spec model will be launched in India at a later date as a variant.

Specs & Features

Speaking of components, KTM 390 Enduro R rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport block-pattern tyres, WP Apex fully adjustable USD front forks (200 mm travel), adjustable rear mono-shock (205 mm travel), single disc brakes at both ends, fully switchable dual-channel ABS.

Where design is concerned, 390 Enduro R is vastly the same as 390 Adventure, sans the fairing, vertically laid out LED headlight setup and the larger 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. Enduro gets a smaller and flatter headlight setup and a smaller 4.2-inch pill-shaped TFT cluster. Other notable features include two riding modes and Traction Control.

KTM 390 Enduro R is powered by the same LC4C 399cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V-cyl liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 45.3 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch, a bi-directional quick shifter and a 6-speed gearbox. This motorcycle gets a 9L fuel tank, 253 mm ground clearance, 860 mm seat height and weighs 177 kg.

Statement from KTM

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Manik Nangia, President Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “Today marks a significant milestone for KTM in India as we proudly launch the KTM 390 ENDURO R, a true embodiment of our ‘Ready to Race’ ethos. Building upon KTM’s rich legacy in enduro competition, dating back to our first World Championship win in 1990, this motorcycle redefines versatility in the sub-500cc class.

The KTM 390 ENDURO R offers riders the confidence to conquer both urban landscapes and challenging off-road trails. We believe this machine, with its enduro-focused platform and advanced features, will empower a new generation of riders to explore their limits. The KTM 390 ENDURO R isn’t just a motorcycle;it’s an invitation to redefine your ride, from daily commutes to weekend off-road adventures.”