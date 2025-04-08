KTM 390 SMC R Spied Testing With Saree Guard – India Launch Soon?

Team Orange has been expanding its 390 platform to incorporate more vehicles and genres. KTM recently launched the new 390 Adventure in India for a starting price of Rs 3.68 lakh (Ex-sh). It is speculated that KTM will also launch 390 Enduro R, which is a genre that KTM has carved out on 390 platform for the first time.

Also for the first time on 390 platform is 390 SMC R, which has been spied recently in India. While it is not confirmed to launch in India, this particular test mule looks like it is an India-spec model. When launched, it will be the most fun-oriented motorcycle based on this platform. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM 390 SMC R Spied Testing

Up until now, KTM only had street fighter 390 Duke, 390 Adventure ADV and RC 390 Supersport as part of its 390 portfolio. Now, the company has expended this displacement class to incorporate a hard-core enduro motorcycle called 390 Enduro R and a supermoto bike called 390 SMC R.

While 390 Enduro R is likely to launch in India soon, the latest spy shots of 390 SMC R indicates that the company might consider launching it in India too. We say this because the latest spy shots of 390 SMC R test mules show the presence of a saree guard, which is mandated on all 2W vehicles sold here.

Bajaj Auto handles manufacturing of 390 portfolio for KTM India’s domestic and export business. Testing of these motorcycles in India is a common practice even though they’re not destined to launch here. However, the presence of a saree guard strongly suggests that it might be India bound.

What to expect?

Overall design is similar to 390 Enduro R, but 390 SMC R features smaller 17-inch wheels wrapped with fat rubber. 110-section at the front and 150-section for rear. Interestingly, these are wire-spoke wheels that may support tubeless tyres. It gets the same braking hardware as 390 Enduro R along with an additional Supermoto ABS mode.

Suspension is handled by fully adjustable WP Apex USD telescopic front forks along with fully adjustable rear WP Apex mono-shock setup. Front is adjustable for rebound and compression and rear is adjustable for rebound and preload. It gets a pill-shaped 4.3-inch TFT cluster as 390 Enduro R that should be Bluetooth enabled.

Powering this motorcycle will be the same 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder engine that is capable of 45.3 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is likely to happen in the coming months.

