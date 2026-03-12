KTM 4 Year Warranty Standard On Road Bikes From MY2025 – Details

Compared to the 2-year standard warranty for most KTM bikes, the 4-year warranty inspires greater confidence among buyers

Since the time Bajaj Auto acquired a full controlling stake in KTM, a number of important decisions have been taken to boost business efficiency and finances. We have seen developments like global rightsizing, refinancing and debt reset, and divestments of non-core assets. In the latest decision, KTM has announced a longer 4-year warranty for its road-legal bikes. Let’s check out the details.

KTM 4-year warranty

KTM offers a standard warranty and an extended coverage of 4 years known as ‘KTM Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty’. This extended coverage was earlier available with only select models. KTM has now rolled out the 4-year warranty for all its street-legal bikes. This is applicable for the entire street range, starting from MY2025. It covers all engine sizes and segments within KTM’s street range.

Warranty coverage for 4 years will be available across Adventure, Dual Sport, Naked, Supersport, Sports Tourer and SuperMoto bikes. However, this extended coverage will not be applicable to track-only and closed course competition bikes. KTM’s 4-year warranty is completely free. It does not require users to pay anything extra. Moreover, the 4-year warranty is applied automatically for eligible bikes. Users don’t have to follow any specific processes to get the extended 4-year warranty.

Another important aspect is that KTM’s 4-year warranty is applicable on the bike and not the owner. Even if the bike is sold to a new owner, the 4-year warranty will still be applicable. However, users need to ensure that all servicing and maintenance works are carried out at authorized KTM dealerships. Servicing or repairs carried out at third-party outlets are likely to void the warranty.

Roadside assistance for select European markets

KTM’s 4-year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty is applicable worldwide. For select European markets, KTM is also offering Service Activated Roadside Assistance (SARA). This is designed to encourage KTM owners to get their bikes serviced in a timely manner and from authorized dealerships. Under SARA, KTM owners can get their roadside assistance coverage extended by up to 12 months if they get their annual service done at an authorized KTM dealer. This ensures added peace of mind for eligible KTM users in Europe.

Consumer-friendly measures like an extended 4-year warranty will contribute significantly to boosting confidence among existing owners and new buyers. Earlier, we had also seen KTM absorbing the full GST-linked cost burden for its bikes above 350cc. On the other hand, KTM’s under-350cc bikes have benefited from GST rate cuts.

Total sales (domestic + exports) in January 2026 were at 16,411 units, registering a massive YoY growth of 143.70%. Domestic sales grew 56.14% YoY and 70.16% MoM in January 2026. KTM is also adapting to the new GST regime with plans to launch new 350cc models. These will be sold alongside the existing 390cc models. This approach will benefit both budget-conscious buyers and performance enthusiasts who prefer the higher-spec machines.