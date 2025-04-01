KTM 690 Rally Spied Ahead Of Launch – Gets 3 Fuel Tanks

Despite battling an economic crisis, KTM is pushing ahead with its new motorcycle launches and has not put a brake on innovation. This is clearly seen with the new spy shots of KTM 690 Rally (name not confirmed) which is based on 690 Enduro R, but gets more components and features seen on limited edition 450 Rally Replica. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM 690 Rally Spied

In KTM’s global lineup, we have the 690 Enduro R priced at around USD 12,999 (approx Rs 11.11 L) and then we have 890 Adventure R priced at USD 15,799 (approx Rs 13.5 L). There is a gray area between these two motorcycles where KTM can carve out an adventure-tourer and that’s exactly what the company seems to be doing.

Spied testing abroad, KTM’s newest adventure tourer could be called 690 Adventure R or more befitting, 690 Rally. The name 690 Rally is speculated because of how close this motorcycle looks to KTM’s extremely limited 450 Rally Replica that costs a whopping USD 40,000 (approx Rs 34.18 L) and the 100 units for 2025 are sold out.

It is based on the popular KTM 690 Enduro R, but gets styling cues from 450 Rally Replica. For starters, we can see the same mainframe, seat, underseat fuel tank, wheels, braking and suspension components along with the beak as 690 Enduro R. Where it digress, is with the tall front windshield along with vertically oriented projector headlights.

Three fuel tanks!

These are reminiscent of 450 Rally Replica along with tower-like orientation for instrument console. Notably, the recently spied KTM 690 Rally gets three fuel tanks. The main under-seat tank (13.6L) with filler at the back is identical to that of 690 Enduro. But there are two extra fuel tanks on either side of this motorcycle where tank shrouds usually go.

These tanks get dedicated fillers on either side too and significantly increases the fuel capacity, which is appreciated in both off-roading and touring communities alike. Also different on 690 Rally is the heat shield on the exhaust setup. KTM 690 Enduro R weighs around 148 kg and we can speculate 690 Rally to weigh slightly more than that.

Powering this motorcycle we have a 693cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of pumping out 74 bhp of peak power in 690 Enduro R. Which is plenty for touring and off-roading, considering the expected weight figures on this motorcycle. The same tune is likely to be carried over to 690 Rally as well. Launch is likely to happen in the coming months.

Source