KTM 790 Adventure India Launch Likely By March 2021

Design-wise, KTM 790 Adventure will be similar to its smaller sibling 390 Adventure

KTM has shown the Indian biking community what a proper adventure tourer actually is when they launched 390 Adventure around this time last year at the India Bike Week in Goa. At the same event, KTM had also showcased the KTM 790 Adventure.

Though, they had not launched the bigger 790 ADV at the event, it was later revealed that the company had plans to launch 790 Adventure in India for the last quarter of FY 2020. With that period almost around, Fast Bikes now reports that KTM has started testing the motorcycle around Pune.

Like its other offerings, 790 Adventure is likely to share its mechanicals with its naked counterpart- 790 Duke. This means it will be powered by the same 799cc parallel-twin engine offered in the latter.

Powertrain Details

However, it will be offered in a different state of tune than the naked streetfighter in order to improve its low and mid-range ride. This unit in its Euro-5 compliance in the ADV puts out a healthy 94 bhp and 88 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts. KTM claims a fuel efficiency of 22.5 kmpl on this motor.

Hardware Used

In terms of dynamics, 790 Adventure is built on a tubular chromium-molybdenum-steel frame that utilises its engine as a stress member. Suspension duties on the bike are carried out by WP APEX 43 USDs at front which offers 200mm of travel and a WP APEX mono-shock at rear which also offers travel of 200mm. It rolls on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped around by dual-purpose tyres.

Anchoring duties are taken care of by two radially-mounted J Juan calipers clamped on 320mm disc rotors and a single two-piston caliper mounted on a 260mm disc.790 Adventure tips the weighing scales at 189 kg making it one of the lightest in its segment. Saddle height is pegged at 850mm and the bike offers a very high ground clearance of 230mm which would be very useful while going undulated paths.

Features on offer

In terms of goodies, 790 Adventure likes its smaller sibling, is well loaded with electronic gizmos such as a Bosch 9.1 MP system which handles cornering ABS and off-road ABS. Other notable features include a full LED headlight with LED DRLs, coloured TFT display and KTM My Ride App connectivity tech which gives access to music, phone calls and navigation.

It also receives three ride modes- Street, Rain, Off-road and an optional extra – Rally; with the convenience of ride-by-wire throttle and lean-sensitive traction control with off-road modes. Upon its launch, it will directly lock horns with the new Triumph Tiger 900 and is expected to be offered at an aggressive price tag, like the 790 Duke.