KTM 890 Adventure 2023 Launched – Sportier, Tech Evolved

New KTM 890 Adventure packs in new colour options, body touch-ups and range of hardware and tech upgrades

After updating 890 Adventure R in September, KTM has now launched the 2023 version of the standard 890 Adventure. Updates are focused on providing a greater number of customization options, along with making the bike better prepared for on-road as well as extreme terrain.

There are two new colour options, both of which appear equally rebellious. It is a diversified colour palette, with a vibrant mix of KTM signature orange and shades of black, white and grey. Exhaust canister and tip have varying metallic shade, which work to enhance the bike’s sporty profile.

2023 890 Adventure – what’s new

While the steel frame is the same as earlier, the bodywork around it has been refreshed. Front fairing has been extended downwards and now covers a larger section of the USD forks. It allows for a more dominating street presence and could also provide better protection against flying debris.

Front fairing has been strengthened for improved safety and enhanced load carrying capacity. Two forged aluminium brackets have been used under the fairing to ensure optimal rigidity for the windshield, headlight mask and instrument tower.

Body panelling losing its sheen overtime won’t be a problem with 2023 890 Adventure, as the bike utilizes colour injected plastic and in-mould graphics. Windscreen is now taller, offering better protection against the elements. It looks familiar to the screen used with KTM 450 Rally racer. The bike gets a new 5-inch TFT screen that displays a range of information with easy-to-understand infographics. The screen is chemically treated for anti-glare properties and optimal scratch resistance.

Bluetooth-based connectivity features are largely the same as earlier. It includes accessing calls, text and music, turn-by-turn navigation and KTM roadside assistance. Tech upgrades for the bike include new riding modes, assistance systems, smartphone connectivity and traction control features. Optional upgrades include cruise control and Quickshifter+.

A Demo mode is also available, which allows users to experience all the available tech features for the bike for the first 1,500 km. Based on what they like, users can continue using the features via a paid membership plan.

2023 890 Adventure other updates

Refreshed 2023 KTM 890 Adventure gets an updated ABS system that can align better with the selected riding mode. For example, off-road ABS is automatically activated when the user selects off-road or rally riding mode. It reduces ABS function on the front wheel, while switching it off completely for the rear wheel.

Suspension system is now more customizable, with option to adjust rebound and compression damping. These can be tweaked as per the type of terrain. Rear shock absorber also has the option to adjust rebound damping and spring preload. 2023 KTM 890 Adventure gets new off-road focused Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. It has improved handling and durability and suits both on-road and off-road tracks. Most other hardware specs including the 103 hp, 889cc motor are the same as earlier.