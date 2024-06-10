KTM Big Bikes India-Bound As Imports – Similar Direction For Husqvarna

When launched, new KTM big bikes will go head to head with offerings from Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda, Benelli, Royal Enfield and the likes

Team Orange has been one of the most revered premium motorcycle manufacturers in the world. Based out of Austria, KTM has been active in India too, in partnership with Bajaj. Where big bikes are concerned (500cc+ motorcycles), KTM had models on sale for a short period. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its big bikes in India once again.

KTM Big Bikes India-Bound – What to Expect?

One of India’s leading premium bike manufacturers, KTM, has been at the forefront of catering to enthusiasts in the Asian subcontinent. With a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, KTM has thrived in Indian market with their 200, 250, 390 and 125 platform spawning multiple body styles.

Where big bikes are concerned, the company has sold 100 units of 790 Duke in India. All 100 were brought in via the CBU route and were sold at a premium price. These 100 units, however, were a tough sell and the last of these 100 KTM 700 Duke offerings were sold at a steal price with heavy discounts.

After burning their hands in the big bike realm, KTM stuck to small-capacity single-cylinder offerings like they always had. Primary reasons for this unfavourable sales stunt could have been a lack of premium dealerships and severe design and size resemblance to their smaller and cheaper single-cylinder offerings.

As per a recent report, KTM has reconsidered launching some of their big bikes in India. The shift in buyer trends, ambition for owning a bigger bike, booming economy and a few other reasons might be the convincing attributes for KTM to take this route. Only, KTM is more ambitious about their big bikes, this time around.

So, there will be dedicated KTM premium dealerships in select cities and these big bikes will be sold exclusively through these outlets. Further down the line, a few regular KTM dealers (depending on the area) will also be eligible to sell select big bikes from KTM.

Which big bikes will make their way to India?

Considering the market and analysing 500cc+ motorcycle sales, KTM 790 Duke, entry point to company’s big bikes, still makes a lot of sense. Alongside that, 990 Duke, 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure might draw buyers as well. Possibility of KTM launching their flagship 1390-based motorcycles is slightly thin.

Apart from KTM big bikes, we can expect Husqvarna big bikes too. Offerings like Svartpilen 801 and Norden 901 (Duke 790 and 890 Adventure counterparts) might make their way to India.

KTM currently sell 125 Duke, RC 125, 200 Duke, RC 200, 250 Duke, 250 Adventure, 390 Duke, 390 Adventure and RC 390. The newest of the bunch is the 2024 390 Duke, featuring the new 399cc engine. RC 390 and 390 Adventure are yet to receive this update. Along with these, KTM is on the verge of introducing a new Enduro lineup based on 390 platform.

