KTM Duke 160 and RC 160 Launch Planned – To Take On Yamaha MT15, R15

In a major shift for its entry-level lineup, KTM is set to discontinue the 125 Duke and RC 125 in India, replacing them with more powerful 160cc versions. This strategic move is aimed at taking on Yamaha’s 155cc offerings, the R15 V4 and MT-15, which together contribute to a sizeable 20,000-unit monthly sales figure.

More Power, Same Aggressive Styling

The upcoming KTM 160 Duke and RC 160 will borrow heavily from their 200cc siblings in terms of design and equipment. The 160 Duke will retain the aggressive stance of the 200 Duke, while the RC 160 will follow the styling cues of the RC 200 and RC 390, featuring a sharper, more aerodynamic fairing. Both bikes will be underpinned by KTM’s trademark trellis frame and are expected to come equipped with 43mm USD forks, monoshock suspension, dual-channel ABS, and a digital LCD instrument cluster.

A new 160cc engine, derived from the 200 Duke’s motor, will power these bikes. The output is expected to be around 19-20hp, marking a significant jump from the 14.5hp produced by the outgoing 125cc models. This also gives KTM an edge over Yamaha’s 155cc liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 18.4hp.

Pricing & Launch Timeline

While pricing will likely remain competitive against Yamaha’s R15 V4 (Rs 1.83-2.1 lakh) and MT-15 (Rs 1.69-1.74 lakh), KTM is unlikely to undercut these models significantly, considering that the 125 Duke already retails at Rs 1.81 lakh and the RC 125 at Rs 1.92 lakh.

The KTM 160 Duke and RC 160 are expected to launch by mid-2025, ahead of the festive season. The RC 160 could debut alongside the Duke or follow soon after. With a bump in power and more premium features, KTM’s latest offering aims to provide better value and a stronger alternative in the growing 150-160cc segment.

Bajaj Statement – “We would like to clarify that neither KTM nor Bajaj Auto has officially announced this news. It is a case of misinformation and is unrelated to KTM’s financial restructuring.”

