KTM Duke 160 Launch Price Rs 1.85 L – Specs, Features, Details

Team Orange is on the verge of expanding its portfolio in the lower-end of the price bracket. In that regard, KTM just launched the youngest sibling in Duke family in the form of 160 Duke. This has been one of India’s highly anticipated launches ever since rumours began and 125 Duke was discontinued.

Wait is finally over and KTM India has just launched 160 Duke, which is a spiritual successor of 125 Duke in terms of product positioning. Price for KTM 160 Duke is Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh), which puts it directly in the crosshairs of the premium and performant 150cc to 160cc street fighters like Yamaha MT-15 V2.0.

KTM Duke 160 Launch

The highly anticipated KTM 160 Duke launch has finally happened. Where pricing is concerned, KTM is offering 160 Duke for Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offering attractive financing schemes to streamline purchasing experience to buyers as well. Also part of the package, is a 10 year extended warranty.

Colour options include Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue and Silver Metallic Matte. Bookings for KTM 160 Duke have commenced via official website and across all authorised dealerships. Deliveries of KTM 160 Duke will start soon.

Most interesting part of this launch is the new engine powering KTM 160 Duke. This is a new single-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant with an SOHC head, as opposed to DOHC head in 125 Duke. This engine is capable of delivering 18.7 bhp of peak power at 9500 RPM and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM, mated to a ride-by-wire throttle.

Bringing some more metrics on to the paper, 160 Duke has a 1,357 mm long wheelbase, 138 mm and 161 mm suspension travel at the front and rear, respectively. Seat height is 815 mm, ground clearance is 174 mm and it weighs 147 kg. It packs 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brake setup with Brembo radial callipers, a Bosch EMS and more. As 160 Duke shares most of its styling and components with other Dukes, rider ergonomics should be somewhat similar.

Specs & Features

Like other Duke models in the company’s portfolio, KTM 160 Duke packs quite a lot of common equipment. Notable among these include LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, WP Apex USD front forks and mono-shock rear suspension, dual channel ABS and dual channel Bluetooth, crawling feature, off-road ABS, KTM Connect, a steel trellis frame and more.

With 160 Duke, KTM is offering 5-inch LCD instrument cluster that is capable of Bluetooth connectivity along with other smartphone-related connected features like call pick, music play and turn-by-turn navigation. It packs a 10.1 L fuel tank along with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 110-section front and 140-section rear tyres. Within the company’s portfolio, KTM 160 Duke is positioned below 200 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke.

Manik Nangia, President – Probiking: “Inside every one of us is a racer. We all have that instinct to compete and push limits. For over a decade, KTM has given that instinct expression — defining India’s premium sport motorcycle category with an uncompromising ‘Ready to Race’ mindset and thrilling generations of young riders. With the new KTM 160 Duke, we’ve distilled KTM’s legendary DNA into performance motorcycles that are more accessible than ever — without sacrificing the performance, precision, and attitude that define every KTM.”