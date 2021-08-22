KTM Duke 390 Xplorer GT Kit Launched By Autologue Design

Demand for road-biased entry-level adventure tourers is on the rise in recent times

Adv motorcycles can not only conquer tough off-roads, but also have a sportier look and feel. However, with their advanced features and equipment, adventure motorcycles usually come with premium pricing.

For folks who just want the adv look, a good alternative is to go for custom made body kits. To cater to this segment, leading custom shop Autologue Design has come up with dedicated body kits called Xplorer GT. These are meant to be used for KTM 250/390 Duke.

Xplorer GT kit details

Included in the kit are nose cover, side panels, wiring plug, adjustable visor and relocation brackets. These are designed in a way that they can be easily installed by the user. No advanced automotive knowledge or expertise is required to install these components on the bike.

Xplorer GT kit for 250/390 Duke is available on pre-order basis. The first 30 orders will be cheaper, post which, prices will be increased for the next batch. Delivery will commence in 4-6 weeks’ time.

It is apparent that this kit focuses on introducing adv-inspired visual enhancements at the front. The nose cover, side panels and large visor work to achieve the adv look. The visor is functionally relevant as well. As far as hardware is concerned, the rest of the bike is the same as the stock version.

Xplorer GT kit colour options

Users have the option to choose the colour for their body kit. Three options are available, black, white and orange. If we look at the stock version, KTM 250 Duke is offered in colour options of orange and grey. For 390 Duke, the options are grey and white. Colours for the body kit are thoughtfully done, so that they work to enhance the overall look and feel of the stock motorcycle.

Users also have the option to choose graphics for the body kit. Charges for these will be additional. However, it could be worth the price, as the graphics significantly enhance the bike’s attractiveness. The graphics will be installed on the nose cover, side panels, and front fender.

Performance improvements are not part of this body kit. KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc motor that is capable of generating 30 hp of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike uses a steel trellis frame with 43mm WP upside down forks and WP monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel Bosch ABS is offered as standard. The bike weighs 169 kg and has ground clearance of 155 mm.

KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2cc motor that makes 43 hp / 37 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking and suspension system is largely the same as 250 Duke. 390 Duke weighs 167 kg and has ground clearance of 185 mm.