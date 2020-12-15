KTM Duke 790 Gets Extended Warranty Of 2 Yrs / 30k Kms For Rs 4k

The extended warranty package for the 790 Duke needs to be purchased within 730 days of purchasing the motorcycle

KTM Duke 790 middleweight naked sportsbike has been in India for quite sometime. It serves as a natural upgrade option for existing 390 Duke customers, and has been doing reasonably well in the country’s premium bike segment. In a bid to further enhance its appeal and ownership experience, KTM India has introduced an optional extended warranty package at a nominal price.

KTM 790 Duke extended warranty

We thank Vikram James, owner of a 790 Duke, who shared this update with us. He reports that KTM India acted upon the feedback of existing KTM Duke 790 customers and came up with the extended warranty package which offers an additional 2 years or 30k km over the existing standard 2 year or 30k km protection.

The extended warranty package of the KTM 790 Duke is priced at around INR 4,000. The customers should opt for the package within 730 days of purchasing the motorcycle. They are eligible for a discount on the extended warranty if they opt for it within 180 days of purchasing the vehicle.

Of course standard warranty rules apply as to what is covered and what is not. The total warranty on offer for KTM Duke 790 customers has now been increased to 4 yrs / 60k kms – thanks to the addition of this new extended warranty package.

KTM 790 Duke at a glance

After years of anticipation, KTM finally decided to treat its Indian loyalists with its middleweight sportsbike late last year. Nicknamed ‘the scalpel‘, the KTM 790 Duke incorporates the aggressive character that the brand’s street fighters are known for, but in combination with precise handling. Net result is a motorcycle which, in right hands, is capable of some very impressive stuff.

At the time of its launch in 2019, the 790 Duke was available in BS4 avatar. After depleting the last few units of the inventory at a hefty discount of around INR 1 lakh (the ex-showroom price was INR 8.64 lakh), it was expected that the Austrian brand will eventually introduce a BS6 version. However, there is no official news about the 790 Duke being back on sale in India as of now.

The BS4-compliant 799 cc in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine dishes out 105 hp and 87 Nm of torque. A 6-speed transmission is mated to the motor by means of a slipper clutch. The motorcycle offers four riding modes and switchable cornering ABS and traction control.

KTM 890 Duke R

Meanwhile, KTM has introduced an even sportier variant of ‘the scalpel’ called the 890 Duke R or ‘the super scalpel’. The motorcycle gets a 890 cc engine which is good for 121 hp and 99 Nm of torque. In addition to extra power, the 890 Duke R also offers extra features such as adjustable WP Apex front suspension, Brembo Stylema brake system, Michelin Powercup II hypersport tyres and so on. Hopefully, KTM India will soon launch the 890 Duke R in India in place of the over due 790 Duke BS6.