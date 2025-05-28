KTM Duke Electric Bike Spotted – Launch By 2026-27?

It is likely that KTM E-Duke will be manufactured in India by Bajaj, catering to both domestic and international markets

For the mainstream market, KTM is developing the E-Duke, essentially an electric version of the popular Duke series. Recently, a prototype of the KTM E-Duke was showcased at the KTM Motohall museum. This is the first ever sighting of the KTM E-Duke and the video was uploaded by RokBagoros. Let’s check out the details.

KTM Electric E-Duke – Styling and features

E-Duke’s prototype has been developed in Austria’s Mattighofen, the birthplace and global headquarters of KTM. A video of the E-Duke has been shared online by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, who has been associated with KTM since 2011. As seen in the video, the E-Duke prototype has design similarities with the existing 390 Duke. However, it has multiple distinctive features that ensure a more futuristic look and feel.

Some of the key features of KTM E-Bike include split LED headlamp, heavily stylized tank extensions and sharp fuel tank design. KTM E-Duke will be using a tweaked version of 390 Duke’s rolling chassis. Similarities can be seen across parts like the Trellis frame, USD front forks, offset rear shock absorber and aluminium swingarm. Use of KTM’s signature orange shade across the side panels and on wheels also ensures it retains the unmistakable Duke character.

But the KTM E-Duke has some distinctive features such as a sharper bodywork and a new subframe. One can notice an air scoop placed under the swingarm, primarily for cooling the rear wheel rim. Another distinctive feature is the 3D-printed seat, although this may be replaced with a more practical option in the production version. KTM E-Duke prototype has performance-oriented slick tyres.

While the latest-gen petrol-powered KTM bikes have received larger instrument screens, the E-Duke can be seen with a relatively smaller TFT display. It feels like the 4.3-inch unit seen with the 390 Enduro R. Another interesting feature is a handbrake lever for the rear brake. This is something similar to that of KTM Freeride E-XC electric offroad bike.

KTM E-Duke – Performance, range, specs

In an earlier communication, KTM had stated that the E-Duke will be utilising a 10kW (nominal power) electric motor. The electric bike will be equipped with a 5.5 kWh battery pack. However, these specifications were announced in 2022. As many years have passed and the launch timeline is still unclear, the specs may change with the production version. KTM will likely aim for a range of 100+ km with the E-Duke.

Performance aspects of E-Duke will be a close match or even better than the existing 390 Duke. E-Duke could be lighter than the 390 Duke that weighs 168 kg. This will ensure more agile characteristics and enhanced control and handling. In the prototype, the battery pack and motor are mounted at the same place where the 390 Duke has its engine. A chain drive has been used to ensure durability and hassle-free rides.

While the fuel tank section could have been used as a storage space, the E-Duke has this area hollowed out. This setup is likely to serve as an air channelling pathway to cool the battery pack and other linked components. Another thing to notice is an integrated charging cable. It indicates the likely presence of an on-board charger, something similar to that of Bajaj Chetak.

In its current flamboyant form, the KTM E-Duke prototype doesn’t seem ready for practical, everyday use. A lot of changes are likely, which means launch could take at least a couple of years. A good thing is that decision making and execution could be faster with Bajaj acquiring a majority stake in KTM.