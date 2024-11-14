KTM High Performance Motorcycles – 10 Model Lineup Hits India

Indian Portfolio Expands with 10 New Global Models Across Key Segments – KTM High Performance Motorcycles

KTM has launched a diverse range of 10 global motorcycle models in India. These motorcycles span four main segments: Naked, Travel, Off-road Enduro, and Off-road Motocross. The move introduces high-performance options to Indian riders, expanding KTM’s already recognised presence in the market. With models ranging from premium adventure motorcycles to high-capacity enduro bikes, the launch covers a wide spectrum of riding needs. Each motorcycle is designed to cater to specific user demands, ensuring a comprehensive product line-up.

The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R is priced at Rs. 22.96 Lacs (ex-showroom Delhi), offering top-tier performance for those seeking a high-capacity, naked bike. Similarly, the KTM 890 DUKE R, priced at Rs. 14.50 Lacs, provides a more affordable option while still maintaining competitive performance. These two models represent KTM’s commitment to the performance-oriented motorcycle segment, with emphasis on agility, power, and ride dynamics.

Adventure Awaits: KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S Launch at Rs. 22.74 Lakhs

For adventure enthusiasts, KTM has introduced the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S at Rs. 22.74 Lacs. This premium motorcycle is designed for long-distance travel, featuring an advanced suspension system and high-capacity engine. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, available for Rs. 15.80 Lacs, offers similar adventure-focused features but at a more accessible price point, making it an ideal choice for serious off-road riders.

In the off-road category, KTM has launched the 350 EXC-F, priced at Rs. 12.96 Lacs. This high-performance enduro bike is designed to tackle rough terrains, providing an excellent balance between power and control. The KTM 450 SX-F, with a price tag of Rs. 10.25 Lacs, is another off-road option aimed at motocross enthusiasts, designed to perform at the highest level in competitive environments.

Options for Motocross Riders – KTM 250 SX-F and the 85 SX

KTM also offers more affordable models, including the 250 SX-F at Rs. 9.58 Lacs. This bike caters to riders seeking a versatile motocross machine with a slightly lower engine capacity. The 85 SX and 65 SX, priced at Rs. 6.15 Lacs and Rs. 5.65 Lacs respectively, are aimed at younger or beginner riders. With these models, KTM continues to ensure accessibility across various levels of skill and experience.

Finally, the 50 SX, priced at Rs. 5.30 Lacs, rounds out the line-up, designed specifically for younger riders entering the motocross world. These motorcycles focus on providing safety and performance for beginners, with manageable power outputs and ergonomic designs.

All models launched by KTM feature a range of engine capacities, with the 1390cc engine in the SUPER DUKE R being the highest. Engine capacities vary across the models, catering to riders with different preferences for performance and capability. The diversity of engine sizes ensures that KTM can meet a wide array of riding requirements, from high-performance street bikes to rugged off-road machines.

KTM Eyes Indian Market Growth with 10 Global Motorcycle Models

The KTM mega launch positions the brand to expand its footprint in the growing motorcycle market. India is an important market for global brands, and KTM’s decision to introduce these models here reflects the country’s increasing demand for premium and high-performance motorcycles.

By launching these models in India, KTM strengthens its position in the motorcycle industry. The introduction of global models in India highlights the company’s confidence in the market. A wide range of models is set to have a lasting impact on the local motorcycle market.

KTM Reinforces Its Footprint in India

Gottfried Neumeister, Co-CEO, KTM AG, shared, “Today marks another milestone in the partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto as we introduce 10 internationally acclaimed motorcycles across multiple segments, bringing Indian motorcyclists closer to the world of premium, READY TO RACE bikes that KTM is known for. Each model embodies KTM’s spirit of Adventure, precision, and unmatched engineering. This moment is pivotal in meeting the rising demand for high-performance bikes and nurturing a vibrant community of biking enthusiasts in India.”

Speaking at the event, Manik Nangia, President Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Bajaj Auto’s partnership with KTM has always been driven by a shared vision to bring world-class motorcycling experiences to India. Today’s unveiling of the global KTM range in India marks a bold new chapter in our journey. We’re not only expanding our range but also enhancing our service and experience standards with flagship stores in key cities. These motorcycles embody the spirit of performance, precision, and adventure that KTM is celebrated for, and with our commitment to Motorsports & a premium customer experience, we are fully driven to deliver the quality our customers expect.”