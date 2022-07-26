KTM, Husqvarna Price Hike July 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM has increased prices for all its bikes in the range of Rs 1,427 to Rs 2,148; no updates

As has been the case in most other previous price hikes, July price hike announced by KTM and Husqvarna is likely due to rising input costs. Inflation is now a global phenomenon, which has led to increase in prices of auto parts, components and raw materials. KTM and Husqvarna had increased prices earlier this year in May also.

Apart from KTM and Husqvarna, most other OEMs have also announced price hikes multiple times in CY22. Upward revision of two-wheeler prices has been happening with greater frequency since 2020-21. This trend is likely to continue throughout 2022-23 and may be even longer depending on the emerging global geo-political and economic situation.

KTM new prices July 2022

KTM Duke range prices have been increased by up to Rs 2,148. Lowest price hike is Rs 1,427 for KTM 200 Duke. The bike is now available at a starting price of Rs 1,91,693. KTM 125 Duke and 250 Duke have received price hikes of Rs 2,099 each. New prices are Rs 1,78,041 and Rs 2,37,222, respectively. KTM 390 Duke has the highest price hike in the group at Rs 2,148. New price of 390 Duke is Rs 2,96,230.

A similar price structure can be seen for the KTM RC range, where RC 200 has received the lowest price hike of Rs 1,427. New price of RC 200 is Rs 2,14,688. Entry-level RC 125 is being offered at Rs 1,88,640, an increase of Rs 1,779 in comparison to old price. RC 390 gets a price hike of Rs 2,148. New price of KTM RC 390 is Rs 3,16,070.

KTM ADV range starts with 250 Adventure, which is now available at Rs 2,44,205. That’s an increase of Rs 2,099. KTM 390 Adventure price has been increased by Rs 2,148. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 3,37,043. While prices have been hiked, there are no updates for any of the bikes.

Overall price hike for KTM bikes seems manageable from the users’ perspective. It is unlikely to have any major impact on sales. Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen prices have also increased for July 2022. The 250cc motorcycles are now priced at Rs 2,19,878 and Rs 2,19,251 which is an increase of Rs 2,099.

KTM upcoming bikes

Earlier this year in May, KTM had launched updated versions of RC 390 and 390 Adventure. These were launched at a starting price of Rs 3.14 lakh and Rs 3.35 lakh, respectively. Future plans include next-gen 390 Duke, which is expected to make its global debut later this year. It is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2023.

Another possibility is the 390 Adventure R variant that has been spotted on road tests. R variant is already available for higher capacity KTM bikes like 890 Adventure and 1290 Super Adventure. Primary differentiation for R variants comes in the form of additional equipment and features that make these bikes a superior off-roader. As 390 Adventure is popular here, it is possible that KTM may consider the bike’s R variant for India.