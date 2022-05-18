KTM, Husqvarna Sales Apr 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India’s YoY sales dipped both on domestic and export markets while exports increased substantially on a MoM basis

KTM India domestic sales in April 2022 ended on a dismal note. Every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth. Sales were down to 651 units, a dip of 85.60 percent over 4,522 units sold in April 2021 with a volume loss of 3,871 units.

KTM India MoM sales were also in the red with an 82.26 percent MoM de-growth from 3,669 units sold in March 2021 relating to volume loss of 3,018 units. The reason for decline in sales is that the company faces severe shortage of parts, which has adversely affected production.

KTM India Domestic Sales April 2022

KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) was the top seller. Sales fell to 454 units, down 46.55 percent over 851 units sold in April 2021 and commands a 69.74 percent share. MoM sales however improved 45300 percent from just 1 units sold in March 2022. Earlier this month, KTM India announced launch of the ADV 390 which comes in at a starting price of Rs 3.35 lakh, (ex-showroom). KTM is also set to launch the RC 390 at a starting price of Rs 3,13,922, (ex-showroom).

KTM 200 (Duke + RC) sales decline stood at 89.93 percent YoY to 142 units in April 2022 from 1,410 units sold in April 2021. Currently holding a 21.81 percent share, this was a YoY volume de-growth of 1,268 units. MoM sales also dipped 92.69 percent from 1,943 units sold in March 2022 when share percentage stood at 52.96.

Domestic sales of KTM 125 (RC + Duke) fell 97.44 percent YoY to 30 units from 1,172 units sold in April 2021 contributing 4.61 percent to company’s domestic sales while MoM sales dipped 83.87 percent from 186 units sold in March 2022. KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) sales were at 25 units in the past month, down 97.70 percent over 1,089 units sold in April 2021 relating to 1,064 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales dipped 98.38 percent over 1,539 units sold in March 2022.

KTM India Exports April 2022

Even as KTM India exports dipped YoY, its MoM performance was more positive. YoY exports dipped 17.34 percent to 10,313 units from 12,477 units shipped in April 2021. On this list, it was only the KTM 250 that posted positive sales.

KTM 390 exports fell 6.44 percent to 5,205 units last month, down from 5,563 units sold in April 2021 while MoM exports improved 283.85 percent over 1,356 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage also increased from 37.46 percent to 50.47 percent. KTM 125 shipments stood at 2,044 units in the past month, down 11.74 percent over 2,316 units sold in April 2021 while MoM increase was at 86.84 percent from 1,094 units sold in March 2022.

It was a 46.87 percent de-growth in exports of the KTM 200 to 1,958 units last month, down from 3,685 units sold in April 2021 even as MoM exports increased 176.55 percent from 708 units sold in March 2022. Exports grew for the KTM 250 by 21.41 percent to 1,106 units in April 2022 from 913 units exported in April 2021 while MoM shipments improved 139.39 percent from 462 units shipped in March 2022.

KTM India Total Sales April 2022 (Sales + Exports)

KTM India total sales stood at 10,964 units in April 2021, down 35.50 percent over 16,999 units sold in April 2021 relating to volume de-growth of 6,035 units. MoM sales improved 17.02 percent boosted by increased exports from 9,369 units sold in March 2022.

In total YoY sales it was a de-growth across all models on the company portfolio. KTM 125 saw a MoM growth of 62.03 percent to 2,074 units from 1,280 units sold in March 2022 while KTM 390 sales improved 317.02 percent to 5,659 units from 1,357 units sold in March 2022. MoM de-growth was again seen in the case of the KTM 200 (-20.78 percent) and KTM 250 (-43.48 percent).

Husqvarna India April 2022 (Sales + Exports)

KTM’s sister brand, Husqvarna also reported a decline where domestic sales are concerned. In the domestic market, Husqvarna retails Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250cc range – sales of which were only 5 units for April 2022. This was a YoY decline of 98%, as 219 units were sold in April 2021.

Where exports are concerned, Husqvarna has the 125cc, 200cc, 250cc and the 373cc range. Husqvarna 125 exports stood at 420 units, while that of the 200cc stood at 72 units. 250cc exports were at 204 units. Topping exports was the 401 series, with 1,762 units. Total exports were at 2,458 units – declining by 21%.