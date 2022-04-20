KTM, Husqvarna Sales Mar 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India reports decline in domestic sales and exports in March 2022 – Husqvarna sales fell as well

KTM India reported domestic sales in March 2022 at 3,669 units. YoY sales fell by 41 percent, down from 6,217 units. Volume loss stood at 2,548 units. Only the 250cc segment reported sales growth. KTM 200 (Duke + RC) sales decline stood at 12.71 percent, down at 1,943 units from 2,226 units. Volume loss stood at 12.71 percent. The unit contributed to about 53 percent of company domestic sales last month.

KTM India Domestic Sales March 2022

KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) sales was up at 1,539 units from 1,249 units. Volume gain stood at 290 units at 23.22 percent growth. KTM 125 (RC + Duke) sales fell to a mere 186 units, down from 1,719 units. Volume loss stood at a huge 1,533 units at 89.18 percent decline. Sales was nearer to a tenth of what was sold a year earlier.

KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) sales fell to a single unit, down from over 1k units. The reason for decline is shortage of parts, which has affected production. KTM 390 MoM domestic sales fell by 15.71 percent, down from 4,353 units. Volume loss stood at 684 units. KTM 390 sales were low even last month at 38 units. KTM India is getting ready for the launch of 2022 RC 390. New RC 200 and RC 125 are already launched. With 2022 RC 390 now homologated in India, its launch is expected sooner than later.

KTM exports in March 2022

Last month, exports too fell. At 24.01 percent decline, exports were down at 3,620 units from 4,764 units. Volume loss stood at 1,144 units. 390 export fell to 1,356 units from almost 2.4k units. Volume loss stood at just over 1k units at 43.31 percent decline. 125 export fell to 1,094 units from 1,260 units. Volume loss stood at 166 units at 13.17 percent decline.

200 and 250 exports were positive. The smaller of the two is reported at 7.27 percent growth, up at 708 units from 660 units. Volume gain stood at 48 units. 250 exports gained marginally at 462 units, up from 452 units. MoM exports fell from just over 5k units. Volume loss stood at 1,395 units at 27.82 percent decline. Barring the 125, all bike exports fell MoM.

Husqvarna sales March 2022

Along with KTM motorcycles, Bajaj Auto also manufactures Husqvarna motorcycles at the plant near Pune. Husqvarna brand was launched a little over 2 years back in India. Husqvarna 125, 201, 250 and 401 are made in India (Vitpilen and Svartpilen). Of these, only the 250 versions are sold in India, others are only for export.

Their total sales last month fell to 7,289 units from 10,981 units. Volume loss stood at 3,692 units at volume decline of a third. Husqvarna 125 sales fell to 1,280 units don from almost 3k units. Volume loss stood at 1.7k units at 57.03 percent decline. Husqvarna 200 sales fell marginally at 2,651 units from 2,886 units. Volume loss stood at 235 units.

Husqvarna 250 sales is up at 2k units from 1.7k units. 390 sales fell by 60.26 percent, down at 1,357 units from 3,415 units. Volume loss stood at under 2.1k units. MoM total sales fell from 9,369 units. Volume loss stood at below 2.1k units at 22 percent decline. Husqvarna India domestic sales fell to 120 units last month, down from 482 units. Volume loss stood at 362 units at 75.10 percent decline. YoY exports fell from 1,005 units at 2.29 percent decline.