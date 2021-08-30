KTM India Celebrates 10th Anniversary – Ownership Benefits Announced

Special benefits from KTM are being offered for a limited period of time on all KTM and Husqvarna models booked from 18 August 2021 onwards

KTM brand is widely credited for giving impetus to the premium segment of motorcycles in India. Offerings from the Austrian brand are especially known for their exceptional performance and cater to a large section of enthusiastic riders across the country. The company is now celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Indian market.

Over the course of a decade, the bikemaker has gone on to become a reputed brand for sporty motorcycles. First launched in 2012, KTM has grown from a portfolio of just two models in only one segment to eleven models under three different segments including Naked, Supersport and Adventure in India.

The company currently offers motorcycles for different purposes with different engine displacements ranging from 125cc to 390cc. To mark its 10th anniversary in India, KTM has introduced a range of benefits for its consumers.

These special offers are valid on all new KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles sold in the country. The Husqvarna brand of motorcycles, a Swedish subsidiary of KTM, made its debut in India early last year.

Special Benefits on offer

The Austrian bikemaker is offering a free three-year warranty extension in addition to the standard two-year warranty. This effectively translates to a 5-year free warranty package. Other benefits include a complimentary one-year roadside assistance and a 50 percent discount on Pro-Experiences. These offers will be valid for a limited period of time on all KTM and Husqvarna models booked on or after 18 August 2021.

KTM introduced Pro-Experiences last year which offers a range of expert curated ride experiences across trails, tarmac and track for its owners The bikemaker hasn’t yet specified an exact end date for the offers to expire, however, it will be communicated subsequently. Apart from the benefits listed above, customers can also avail retail finance schemes covering up to 95 percent of the loan amount.

Updated KTM Range

According to Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., KTM currently has 500 showrooms and workshops across India. The brand is currently looking to overhaul almost its entire lineup with new generation models which will be launched starting in a few weeks. These include new-gen models of RC 200, Duke 200, Duke 250, RC 390, Duke 390 and Adventure 390.

In all probability, KTM will launch the new-gen model of its flagship RC 390 first. Booking for the upcoming iteration of the supersport motorcycle has commenced at certain dealerships unofficially at an unspecified token amount ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. The new Rc 390 is expected to undergo radical upgrades both on top and underneath its skin.