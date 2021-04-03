KTM Duke, RC, ADV And Husqvarna Prices Increased By Up To 10k

KTM and Husqvarna bikes now costlier following range wide price revision wef April 1, 2021

With the advent of the new financial year comes the burden of cost distribution. As is the practice, a new price list is the order of the day. KTM and Husqvarna have increased the price tag for all its two-wheelers. At the steep end, the price revision is capped at below 10k. The price hike is attributed to an increase in input costs.

The auto industry works around multiple developments when it comes to periodic price revisions. Apart from price hikes for the addition of a new feature or cosmetic revision, and other causes, there are standard revisions. This means, someone who purchased a two-wheeler at the start of December, would find the same bike to be costing substantially more on April 1st.

This is because at the start of December, a price hike had been announced. Soon after, at the start of the calendar year, new model year (MY) vehicles began costing more. And now, 3 months later, at the start of the new financial year, price tags are again revised.

KTM and Husqvarna price hike

Some of the KTM and Husqvarna bikes are now costlier by 14-18 grands in less than 6 months time. The cyclic pattern provides constant impetus to not dilly dally when it comes to purchasing a vehicle because the longer one takes to make a decision, the costlier the vehicle proves to be.

For KTM, both 125 and 200 units are bestsellers. And the price gap between both units have for now contracted noticeably. Between November 2020 and April 2021, Duke 125 is costlier by Rs 18,214. Retail price is listed at just over Rs 1.6 lakh as compared to Rs 1,42,105 lakh in November 2020.

Duke 200 on the other hand has seen price increase in the past 5 months capped at Rs 6,291. Current ex sh price is listed at Rs 1,83,328 as compared to Rs 1,77,037 five months earlier. Price revision for KTM 200 is the lowest over a 5 month period. Every other bike, including the models from Husqvarna are all costlier by more than 10 grands now.

FY22 price revision announced

Depending on base price variation, most cost increases range between 4 – 8 percent in November 2020 – April 1, 2021 period. Duke 125 however saw price increase by almost 13 percent in the same period. For the company, the 125cc unit is its entry price point offering.

And the fiscal has only just begun. It’s safe to say, before the year ends, one can expect a price revision or two basis market conditions, costs, and model revisions, among other things. All prices above are ex-sh.