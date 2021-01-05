KTM Duke 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV, RC And Husqvarna – Jan 2021 Price List

This is the second price hike in two months, the earlier being on 4th December 2020

Buyers of KTM or Husqvarna bikes will have to pay more as prices have been increased yet again. The earlier price hike was on 4th December 2020 when the company increased prices in the range of Rs. 1,279 to Rs. 8,517. This time round from 1st January 2021, the prices go higher by Rs.1,466 to Rs.4,485. No reasons have been given by the company for this second price hike.

Also, the price hike in December was only limited to some models in the company lineup while this time round it is across all models in the KTM and Husqvarna range. Compared to Nov 2020, in just about 2 months, Bajaj has increased prices of KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle range by up to Rs 12,451.

KTM Motorcycles New Prices

KTM RC 125 bears the least price hike. Price has been increased prices by Rs.1,466 , from a December pricing of Rs.1,61,000 to Rs.1,62,566 from 1st January 2021. The price hike is also marginal on the 125 Duke. This bike was earlier at Rs.1,50,010 which has now been increased by Rs.1,497 to Rs.1,51,507. The company has also included the recently launched 250 Adventure as a part of this price hike.

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke and 250 Adventure were not a part of the price hike in December as both models were launched at introductory prices. 200 Duke price is higher by Rs.2,576 to Rs.1,81,536 while that of the 250 Duke and 390 Duke go up by Rs.3,192 and Rs.3,934 to Rs.2,17,402 and Rs.2,70,554 respectively.

Likewise, RC 125 gets a price hike of Rs.1,466 to Rs.1,62,566 while RC 200 and 390 get hiked by Rs.3,021 and Rs.3,803 respectively to new prices of Rs.2,04,096 and Rs.2,60,723 respectively. Maximum price hike is seen in the case of 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure. The price of the former is increased by Rs.3,667 to Rs.2,51,923 while 390 Adventure is higher by Rs.4,485 to a new price of Rs.3,10,365.

Husqvarna New Prices

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are also a part of this price increase from 1st January 2021 by Rs.2,818 and Rs.2,816 respectively. It may be recalled that in December the price of these bikes were increased by Rs.1,790. The Svartpilen 250 urban tourer and Vitpilen 250 café racer now carry price tags of Rs. 1,89,568 and Rs. 1,89,952 following this price hike.

Upcoming Husqvarna Launches

Husqvarna uses the Bajaj Auto production plant in Chakan, Maharashtra for production of 200 and 401 variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen. However, these bikes are exclusively for export. Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are also planned for launch in India and they have been spied on test in the country with KTM badging on the engine.

The two bikes will share their powertrain with Duke 390. This will include a 373.2cc, single cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 43.5 PS power and 37 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. This engine also powers the Bajaj Dominar 400. Once launched, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 will compete with Bajaj Dominar 400 and BMW G310R.