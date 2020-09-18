KTM India Sales, Exports Data Aug 2020 – RC, Duke 125, 200, 250, 390

KTM sales increased 22 percent in domestic markets while exports surged 12.67 percent

KTM India has noted positive sales both in domestic and global markets in the past month. Sales over the past months have seen a steady growth from 1,938 units sold in June 2020 to 3,246 units in July which increased to 7,116 units in August 2020. Domestic sales in August 2020 were a good 22.02 percent over sales of 5,832 units in August 2019.

KTM 200 No. 1 in domestic sales, exports dip

KTM 200 (Duke + RC) was in the lead in terms of domestic sales in the past month. A total of 2,992 units were sold last month, up 40.21 percent over 2,134 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

The KTM 125, the entry level performance bike which offers a superior ride at competitive pricing has not seen much demand in the past month. Sales dipped 27.77 percent to 1,948 units, down from 2,697 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Sales of this model even noted a MoM decline from 1,847 units sold in domestic markets last month.

KTM 250 registered the highest domestic YoY gain in August 2020. Sales which had stood at 592 units in August 2019 surged 134.97 percent to 1,391 units in the past month. KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) was in fourth position on the list of models sold in domestic markets with a YoY increase 91.93 percent to 785 units, up from 409 units sold in August 2019.

KTM exports August 2020

Even as KTM India noted increased exports in August 2020 when compared to that of August 2019, there was a steep decline when compared to MoM exports. Total exports stood at 3,894 units, up 12.87 percent as against 3,456 units exported in August 2020. However, when compared to July 2020, exports had stood at 10,430 units and hence this was a steeper MoM decline.

In first spot on the list of exports was the KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) of which 2,091 units were exported last month, up 166.37 percent from 785 units exported in the same month of the previous year. However, this was again a MoM decline when compared to 5,772 units exported in July 2020. Exports of 390 range is increasing because of high demand for newly launched 390 ADV.

KTM 200, 125 and 250 each noted a YoY decline in demand in global markets last month. Export figures of the 200 and 125 KTM models were also lower as against exports in July 2020 with only the KTM 250 seeing an increase from 166 units exported in July 2020 to 389 units exported in the past month.

KTM upcoming launches

KTM India is all set to launch new products in India. The KTM 250 Adventure will be the first among these launches. It will be similar to the 390 Adventure and will be an important model in India as it will be the new entry point for the bike makers Adventure lineup.

The festive season will also see KTM India introduce new color options and stickers for the RC 125 and RC 200 to enhance their appeal. Apart from the cosmetic update, the bikes will see no changes in mechanics which will be identical to that powering their current counterparts.