KTM India Sales Aug 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

Even as KTM sales took a slight dip YoY in domestic markets, MoM sales and exports increased significantly

KTM India sells motorcycles in three body styles. These include the RC which is sports oriented, Duke – a range of street bikes and the Adventure range. Powered by engines in the 125-373cc range, these bikes have each found a distinct fan following both in domestic and export markets.

KTM recently updated their Duke range with new colour schemes each distinct to the Duke lineup while the company could also introduce the RC 390 and RC 200 in MotoGP factory colours sometime in October, just ahead of the festive season.

KTM Domestic Sales August 2022

KTM sales in domestic markets in August 2022 stood at 4,255 units, down 3.05 percent YoY as against 4,389 units sold in August 2021. This was a 134 unit volume de-growth. Sales however improved by 43.65 percent on a MoM basis from 2,962 units sold in July 2022.

KTM 200 (Duke + RC) models were at the top of sales charts with 1,757 units sold in the past month, up 23.04 percent compared to 1,428 units sold in August 2022. Share percentage was at 41.29 percent. MoM sales grew by 9.33 percent from 1,607 units sold in July 2022 when share had stood at 54.25 percent.

Sales of KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) dipped 2.70 percent YoY to 1,405 units from 1,444 units sold in August 2022 while MoM sales improved by 65.88 percent from 847 units sold in July 2022. Share percentage increased from 28.60 to 33.02 percent MoM.

But 390 (ADV + Duke + RC) saw a 9.21 percent YoY growth to 830 units last month from 760 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales were higher by 68.02 percent from 494 units sold in July 2022. There was the KTM 125cc at the bottom of domestic sales charts with 263 units sold in the past month, down 65.26 percent over 757 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales grew significantly by 1778.57 percent from just 14 units sold in July 2022.

KTM India Exports Aug 2022

In the export market, KTM sales grew by 216.98 percent YoY to 8,907 units from 2,810 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 17.17 percent from 7,602 units sold in July 2022. It was the KTM 390 that posted the most exports with 3,672 units shipped in the past month, up 818 percent when compared to just 400 units exported in August 2021. MoM exports however, dipped marginally by 0.65 percent from 3,696 units shipped in July 2022.

KTM 200 saw higher exports both on YoY (38.99 percent) and MoM (18.64 percent) basis in August 2022 to 2,183 units. There had been 1,582 units and 1,840 units shipped in August 2021 and July 2022 respectively. KTM 125 exports stood at 2,092 units in the past month leading to a 107.13 percent MoM growth from 1,010 units sold in July 2022. 250cc exports increased 15.94 percent YoY to 960 units over 828 units shipped in August 2021 while MoM exports dipped by 9.09 percent from 1,056 units sold in July 2022.

KTM India Total Aug 2022

Total sales of KTM India improved YoY and MoM by 82.83 percent and 24.59 percent respectively. Sales in August 2022 had stood at 13,162 units up from 7,199 units sold in August 2021 while in July 2022 the company had sold a total of 10,564 units. It was the KTM 390 that saw the most sales at 4,502 units, up 288.10 percent from 1,160 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales grew by 7.45 percent from 4,190 units sold in July 2022.

KTM 200 and 250 sales increased by 30.90 percent and 4.09 percent respectively on a YoY basis and by 14.30 percent and 24.28 percent MoM to 3,940 units and 2,365 units sold in August 2022. Total sales of KTM 125 also saw a 211.10 percent YoY growth to 2,355 units from 757 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 129.28 percent from 1,024 units sold in July 2022.