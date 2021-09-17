KTM India Sales, Exports Aug 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales and exports dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM basis

In August 2021, KTM domestic sales stood at 4,389 units, down 38.32 percent over 7,116 units sold in August 2020. De-growth was reported across the all models in the company lineup except for the KTM 250. The decline in sales is probably due to the fact that KTM is getting ready to launch their new RC range in India.

KTM Domestic Sales – Aug 2021

Topping the domestic sales list was the KTM 250. Sales of the KTM 250 range (Duke + ADV) increased marginally on a YoY basis by 3.81 percent to 1,444 units but saw a substantial MoM sales pitch with a 44.11 percent growth as against 1,002 units sold in July 2021. Share in the company lineup increased from 22.54 percent held in July 2021 to 32.90 percent in the past month.

Sales of KTM 200 (Duke + RC) with 1,428 units sold, were down 52.27 percent over 2,992 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales dipped 29.27 percent as against 2,019 units sold in July 2021. This model also commanded the share charts with a 32.54 percent share held in August 2021, down from 45.41 percent held in July 2021.

Domestic sales of KTM 125 (Duke + RC) have dipped substantially on a YoY basis by 61.14 percent to 757 units, down from 1,948 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales remained flat at 749 units sold in July 2021, a growth of just 1.07 percent. Same was the case for KTM 390 that suffered YoY de-growth to 760 units in August 2021 down from 785 units sold in August 2020 while MoM sales increased 12.43 percent over 676 units sold in July 2021.

KTM Exports

Shipments to global markets dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM basis. August 2021 exports dipped 27.84 percent to 2,810 units, down from 3,894 units shipped in August 2020. In July 2021 shipments had stood at 6,832 units relating to a 58.87 percent MoM de-growth.

KTM 390 (RC + ADV + Duke) was no longer the most in demand KTM for export market. KTM 390 range reported de-growth on YoY and MoM basis. Exports in August 2021 stood at 400 units, down 80.87 percent over 2,091 units shipped in August 2020. Shipments in July 2021 had been at 2,791 units, relating to an 85.67 percent de-growth.

KTM 200 and 250 exports increased 76.56 percent and 108.04 percent respectively in August 2021 to 1,582 units and 828 units, up from 896 units and 398 units exported in August 2020. Exports dipped 23.76 percent and 31.46 percent respectively, over 2,075 units and 1,208 units exported during the previous month. Ending the month with nil exports was KTM 125 (RC + Duke). Exports in August 2020 had stood at 509 units while in July 2021 758 units were exported.

KTM Electric Plans

The electric vehicle segment is heating up with new offerings and large scale bookings. KTM and Husqvarna are working on electric two-wheelers which are likely to be built in India. However, it remains to be seen if these will actually be introduced to our markets. For now, Husqvarna seems to have readied an electric scooter (Vektorr) and an electric motorcycle (E-Pilen) – both of which were on display at the 2021 IAA recently in Munich.