KTM India Sales, Exports March 2021 – Duke 125, 200, 250, RC 390, ADV

KTM India domestic sales and exports growth reported in March 2021

Exports from India are important, and the Indian auto industry has great potential to be a force to reckon with at this front. Over time, manufacturers have found meaning in overseas business. Bajaj for one has been making strides at this front. Not only are Bajaj Auto exports creating a benchmark, but so are its KTM volumes.

However Covid-19 pandemic related situation have reigned in business potential. And the fiscal ended in the red zone despite some efforts at recovery in recent months. KTM exports grew by almost a quarter in March 2021. Total exports are reported at 4,764 units up from 3,855 units units. Volume gain stood at 909 units at 23.58 percent growth.

This of course on account of the fact that the first Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown was suddenly announced towards March 2020 end. This brought to a stop all auto manufacturing and sales accounting for low base sales.

KTM 200 and KTM 390

Considering growth in recent months, the company showed great heart in February 2021 with exports reported at 8,153 units. Given the volume, MoM decline in exports is reported at 41.57 percent. Volume contraction stood at 3,389 units.

In the domestic market, wholesales in March 2021 are reported at 45.32 percent. Sales is up at 6,217 units, up from 4,278 units, at volume gain of 1,939 units. Sales growth stood at 45.32 percent. Of the KTM motorcycles sold in India, the 200cc range was able to consistently pack in the biggest punch accounting for the biggest share in sales. Last month 2,226 units were sold at 35 percent volume share. The KTM 390 range saw wholesales cross a 1,000 units.

Total KTM sales in March 2021

MoM sales growth is reported at 15.26 percent. Volume gain stood at 823 units, up from 5,394 units reported the month prior. At the time, KTM 200 wholesales were just below 2.5k units. Whole the unit sees great demand in India, globally, it’s the KTM 390 range that dominates KTM exports charts. In March 2021, 390 exports were reported at just under 2.4k units at 50 percent market share of total KTM exports. The month prior that number crossed 3k units. YoY 390 exports fell by 8.67 percent down from 2,619 units at volume loss of 227 units.

In the domestic front, KTM reported growth in wholesales for all its offerings, barring the 125cc range last month. The later saw wholesales contract by just under 5 percent. The KTM 250 range saw sales pick up at 1,249 units, up from 375 units. In a MoM comparison, the KTM 200 range sold about 200 units lesser.

Total wholesales in March 2021 is reported at 10,981 units, up from 8,133 units. Growth is reported at 35 percent at volume gain of 2,848 units. MoM decline stood at 18.94 percent. Wholesales fell from 13,547 units at volume loss of just over 2.5k units.