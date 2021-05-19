KTM India Sales, Exports Breakup April 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India domestic sales dipped while exports reported growth in April 2021

Two-wheeler sales in India during the month of April 2021 were badly affected by second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave swept the nation and lockdowns and plants being shut threw production and sales into complete turmoil. The situation is set to get worse in May 21 with every two wheeler maker reporting lower footfalls as a result of the lockdown.

KTM India sales figures for April 2021 are now available. While we cannot compare sales with that of April 2020 when sales were nil, we do compare it to sales in March 21, the month in which two wheeler sales had shown some semblance of improvement.

KTM India Domestic Sales

KTM India has reported de-growth in terms of domestic sales to the extent of 27.26 percent. Sales which had stood at 6,217 units in March 21 dipped to 4,522 units in April 21. The company’s 200cc range posted the highest sales with 1,410 units sold in April 21, down by 36.66 percent as against 2,226 units sold in March 21.

KTM’s 200cc range commands a 31.81 percent share and does contribute reasonable numbers each month even as it is one of the costliest 200cc bikes in India, with a starting price of Rs 1.82 lakh.

KTM 125cc range also saw lower MoM sales at 1,172 units sold in April 21 as against 1,719 units sold in March 21. KTM India has been actively testing the updated 125 Duke and 250 Duke, both of which have been noted with new overall designs and revised engines, frames, sub-frames, swing-arms.

Sales of the KTM 250 and 390 also fell substantially to 1,089 units and 851 units in April 21 respectively. This was against 1,249 units and 1,023 units sold in March 21. KTM 390 is also set to get a major overhaul for 2022 with complete overhaul of its design, hardware and electronic package, and will hit road across India early next year. The old bike has been taken off the shelf to make place for the new bike.

KTM India Exports

KTM India noted a 161.90 percent growth in exports in April 21 to 12,477 units, up from 4,764 units exported in March 21, a volume gain of 7,713 units. The KTM 390 was most in demand in global markets with 5,563 units shipped in the past month, up from 2,392 units exported in March 21.

The KTM 200cc noted the most percentage growth at 458.33 percent to 3,685 units, up from 660 units exported in March 21. Export growth was also noted in the case of the KTM 125 and 250, growing 83.81 percent and 101.99 percent to 2,316 units and 913 units respectively. These lower domestic sales but higher exports took total KTM sales in April 2021 to 16,999 units, up 54.80 percent over 10,981 units sold in March 21.