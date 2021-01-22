KTM India Sales, Exports Dec 2020 – RC, Duke 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM has noted YoY growth both in domestic and global markets while MoM domestic sales dip

KTM India range of 125, 200, 250, 390 motorcycles have all been doing well in terms of YoY sales both in domestic markets and in terms of exports. However, MoM domestic sales have seen a sharp decline for every model except for the KTM 125 which grew by 91.87 percent.

KTM Domestic Sales Dec 2020

The KTM range saw a 21.71 percent increase in sales to a total of 5,595 units in the past month. This was up from 4,597 units sold in Dec 19. KTM 125, 250 and 390 noted the most growth while sales of KTM 200 also noted a significant increase.

This notable increase could be on account of a year-end boost in demand and buyers eager to take advantage of lower prices as the company had informed of an increase in prices from 1st Jan 2021. KTM has hiked the prices of their motorcycles in India from Rs. 1,497 to Rs 3,934.

MoM sales dipped but only marginally. Sales were down 0.41 percent to 5,595 units from 5,618 units sold in Nov 20. It was only the KTM 125 that saw a MoM sales increase by as much as 91.87 percent to 2,525 units while this model commands a market share of 23.42 percent.

KTM Exports Dec 2020

Taking into account global sales, the company has noted a massive 208.81 percent YoY increase to 9,011 units in Dec 20. Exports in the same month of the previous year had stood at 2,918 units.

In global markets it was the KTM 390 and 200 that noted more demand while exports of the 250 dipped 21.03 percent to 800 units, down from 1,013 units exported in the same month of the previous year. MoM exports increased 114 percent from 4,199 units exported in Nov 20 with the KTM 200 and 125 being most in demand.

KTM 390 registered a huge increase in exports, of 170% YoY – thereby accounting 35% of the total export share for Dec 2020. Next in line was the 200, with 32% share in total exports.

KTM Price Hike

The 125 Duke, which was the most affordable model in the company lineup is now priced closer to the more powerful Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and feature rich TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. KTM 200 Duke, which now carries price tag equivalent to that of the Husqvarna 250 and 250 Duke has also seen a massive price hike of Rs.8,000 over its price tag of Rs.2.09 lakhs.

KTM has also unveiled the new 890 Duke which is seen as a replacement to the 790 Duke. It is positioned below the 890 Duke R and will be launched in international markets in the coming weeks while launch in India could be sometime later this year.