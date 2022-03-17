KTM India Sales, Exports Feb 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales fell by almost 20 percent in February 2022 YoY – Decline was also noted MoM by 7%

KTM India domestic sales fell to 4,353 units in February 2022. YoY sales fell from 5,394 units. Volume loss stood at 1,041 units at 19.30 percent decline. MoM sales decline is reported at 6.19 percent, down from 4,640 units. Volume loss stood at 287 units.

KTM India Sales Feb 2022 – Domestic Breakup

Of this, KTM 200 (RC + Duke) sales was by far the best at 2,318 units. Sales fell from 2,431 units. Volume loss stood at 113 units at 4.65 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 2,398 units to a volume loss of 80 units. Sales decline stood at 3.34 percent.

KTM 250 (ADV + Duke) sales were up at 1,425 units, up from 312 units. Volume gain stood at 1,113 units. MoM sales improved from 1,223 units. Volume gain stood at 202 units at 16.52 percent growth.

KTM 125 (RC + Duke) sales decline was steep at 572, down from 2.2k units. Volume loss stood at 1,628 units at a whopping 74 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 778 units. Volume loss stood at 206 units at a decline of more than a quarter, at 26.48 percent. KTM 390 (RC + ADV + Duke) sales fell to 38 units, down from 451 units. Volume loss stood at 413 units. MoM sales fell from 241 units. Volume loss is reported at 287 units at 6.19 percent decline.

KTM India Sales Feb 2022 – Exports

Exports in February 2022 fell by more than a third at 38.49 percent decline. Exports were down to 5,015 units from 8,153 units. Volume loss stood at 3,138 units. MoM exports improved 18.92 percent. Exports grew from 4,217 units at volume gain of 798 units.

KTM 200 exports fell to 2,318 units, down from 2,982 units. Volume loss stood at 664 units at 22.27 percent. MoM exports for KTM 200 are up from 1,708 units. Volume gain stood at 610 units at 35.71 percent growth. KTM 250 exports fell to 584 units, down from 960 units. Volume loss stood at 376 units at 39.17 percent decline. MoM exports fell from 1,302 units. Volume loss stood at 718 units at 55.15 percent decline.

KTM 390 exports are down at just below 2k units, down from 3,034 units. Volume loss stood at 1,079 units at 35.56 percent decline. MoM exports were up from 1,207 units. Volume gain stood at 748 units at 61.97 percent growth. 125 exports fell to 159 units, down to 1,177 units. Volume loss stood at 1,018 units at 86.49 percent decline. MoM exports are up from naught.

KTM India Sales Feb 2022 – Total

Total sales in Feb ’22 fell to 9,368 units, down from 13,547 units. Volume loss stood at 4,179 units at 30.85 percent decline. MoM total sales improved, up from 8,857 units. Volume gain stood at 511 units at 5.77 percent growth. KTM 125 sales fell to 731 units, down from 3,377 units. Volume loss stood at 2,646 units at 78.35 percent decline. MoM sales were fairly uniform at 778 units. Volume loss stood at a mere 47 units at 6.04 percent decline.

KTM 200 sales fell to 4,636 units, down from 5,413 units. Volume loss stood at 777 units at 14.35 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 4,106 units. Volume gain stood at 530 units at 12.91 percent growth.

250 sales were in the green at 2,009 units, up from 1,272 units. Volume gain stood at 737 units at 57.94 percent growth. MoM sales fell from 2,525 units. Volume loss stood at 516 units at 20.44 percent decline. KTM 390 total sales fell to just below 2k units, down from 3,485 units. Volume loss stood at 1,492 units at 42.81 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 1,448 units at volume gain of 545 units. Sales growth stood at 37.64 percent.