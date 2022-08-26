KTM India Sales, Exports Jul 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM may not be doing very well domestically, but when it comes to exports, reported good YoY and MoM sales growth

KTM has been on the verge of rejigging its product lineup in India. In that regard, we have seen the launch of 2022 versions of most of their lineup. Speaking about KTM’s Indian lineup, the Austrian brand has three variations in its body style. They are RC, a sports machine, Duke, which is a street machine and lastly, we have Adventure, which is a, well, adventure machine.

All three body styles get a different set of engines too, ranging from 125cc to 373cc. KTM has registered a mixed bag of sales figures with both dips and growth in sales. But that is likely to change soon when 2023 Duke range is launched in India which is in testing phase right now.

KTM Sales – Domestic & Exports

When we take domestic sales into account, we see a sharp dip in sales YoY. KTM 200 series (Duke + RC) models sold 1,607 units in July 2022 while they sold 2,019 units in July 2021 with a 20.41% drop in sales YoY. But they sold just 767 units in June 2022 and hence registers 109.52% growth MoM with a difference of 840 units. But when it comes to exports, 200cc models follow a similar pattern. With 1,840 units sold in July 2022, they register an 11.33% drop in sales YoY and 10.18% growth in sales MoM.

KTM 250 series (Duke + ADV) models follow the same pattern. In domestic market, with 847 units sold in July 2022, 250cc models register a dip of 15.47% YoY and gain 288.53% MoM with just 218 units sold in June 2022. But with exports, with 1,056 units sold in July 2022, 250cc models see a drop in sales of 12.58% YoY and 24.03% MoM. When it comes to KTM 125 series (Duke + RC) models, with just 14 units sold in July 2022, they have been a hard sell domestically and hence are likely to not be updated to MY2022 in India.

But 1,010 units of KTM 125 range models have been shipped in July 2022 with 33.25% YoY growth and a 10.46% drop in sales MoM as it shipped 1,128 units in June 2022. In domestic markets, 200cc models take up 54.25% share of all KTM products and are followed by 250 with 28.60%, 390 with 16.68% and 125 with 0.47%. But 390 (ADV + Duke + RC) is the most shipped at 48.62% share of all KTM bikes followed by 200 with 24.20%, 250 with 13.89% and lastly, we have 125 with just 13.29% share.

Total Sales

When we take into account the total sales of all KTM models, things get a little interesting. At the top, we have 390 series with 4,190 units sold in July 2022 registering a 30.86% YoY growth with 988 units difference from 3,202 units sold in July 2021. It also register 53.59% MoM growth in July 2022 with just 2,728 units sold in June 2022.

200 models take second spot with 3,447 units sold in July 2022 registering a 15.80% drop YoY and gaining 41.44% MoM in July 2022 with 2,437 units in June 2022. 250 series are next with 1,903 units sold in July 2022 registering a 32.05% drop YoY and gaining 18.35% with a difference of 295 units in July 2022. But 125 series loses 32.05% YoY and 9.30% MoM with just 1,024 units sold in July 2022.

Totally, KTM registers a dip in sales of 4.08% YoY with just 10,564 units sold in July 2022 and 11,013 units sold in July 2021. But KTM gains 33.69% MoM because it only sold 7,902 units in June 2022 and gained 2,662 units. KTM’s 390 series is by far the most popular of the lot with a 39.66% share of all KTM products sold. 390 range is the only one to register growth everywhere, be it domestic or exports or YoY or MoM charts.