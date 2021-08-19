KTM India Sales, Exports July 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India noted growth in domestic sales in July 2021, while exports dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM basis

Like every other two wheeler maker in the country, KTM India has also reported substantial growth in domestic sales in July 2021. Pent up demand, markets opening up and the urgent need for personal means of travel have all resulted in increased spending on two wheeler purchases. However, rising fuel prices, the looming fear of a 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and severe shortage of semi-conductors could hamper further growth.

KTM India Domestic Sales

KTM India’s domestic sales figures stood at 4,446 units in the past month, up 36.97 percent over 3,246 units sold in July 2020. This was also a MoM growth of 37.90 percent over 3,224 units sold in June 2021. In the company domestic lineup, it was the KTM 200 (Duke + RC) that was most in demand while the KTM 390 (RC + ADV + Duke) commanded the export list.

KTM 200 sales increased 115.47 percent YoY to 2,019 units, up from 937 units sold in July 2020. The KTM 200 commanded a 45.41 percent share in July 2021, up from 43.55 percent share held in June 2021. KTM will soon be bringing in 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 and images of these models get leaked showing off a brand new look.

KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) has also noted increased YoY and MoM sales. Sales stood at 1,002 units in the past month, up 381.73 percent over 208 units sold in July 2020. It was also an 86.94 percent increase over 536 units sold in June 2021. Percent of share has also increased from 16.63 percent to 22.54 percent MoM.

Domestic sales of KTM 125 (Duke + RC) have dipped substantially. July 2021 sales were at 749 units, down 59.45 percent over sales of 1,847 units in July 2020. MoM sales also fell 12.09 percent from 852 units sold in June 2021.

The KTM 390 on the other hand received added attention with sales up 166.16 percent YoY to 676 units in July 2021 as against 254 units sold in July 2020 and up 56.48 percent MoM from 432 units sold in June 2021.

KTM Exports

Shipments to global markets fell in July 2021 by 34.50 percent to 6,832 units, down from 10,430 units exported in July 2020. MoM exports also fell 19.85 percent as against 8,524 units exported in June 2021.

It was the KTM 390 (RC + ADV + Duke) that was most in demand in global markets despite de-growth on YoY and MoM basis. July 2021 saw exports of 2,791 units, down 51.65 percent over 5,772 units sold in July 2020. June 2021 sales stood at 3,800 units relating to a MoM dip of 26.55 percent. Percent of share also dipped from 44.58 percent held in June 2021 to 40.85 percent in the past month.

KTM 200 (RC + Duke) sales increased 90.72 percent YoY to 2,075 units, up from 1,088 units shipped in July 2020. MoM sales however, suffered a de-growth of 19.39 percent over 2,574 units exported in June 2021.

Exports of KTM 250 (RC + Duke + ADV) surged 627.71 percent in the past month to 1,208 units, up from 166 units exported in July 2020. It was also a 63.69 percent MoM growth over 738 units exported in June 2021. Exports of the KTM 125 (RC + Duke) ended on a negative note with just 758 units shipped in the past month down 77.73 percent over 3,404 units shipped in July 2020. MoM exports also fell 46.99 percent as against 1,430 units exported in June 2021.