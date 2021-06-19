KTM India Sales, Exports May 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM range of motorcycles under 400cc are locally manufactured by Bajaj Auto at their facility in Chakan near Pune

With most states across the country under full or partial lockdowns for a major part of last month, automotive sales took a serious beating. KTM also had to bear the same brunt with both domestic sales and exports plummeting drastically due to disruptions caused due to the pandemic in production as well as sales.

Domestic Sales

KTM was able to sell only 943 units of its motorcycles in the domestic market in May this year, in comparison to 4,522 units sold in April. This translates to a drop in MoM growth by 79.15 percent. The list was headed by the 200 series of KTM bikes which registered 375 units in May as opposed to 1,410 units sold the previous month.

This resulted in MoM degrowth of 73.40 percent. The company retails Duke and RC branded bikes in the 200 series in India. This was followed by the 125 series which accounted for 28.74 percent of total KTM domestic sales in May. The company sold 271 units of 125cc motorcycles last month which included Duke 125 and RC 125 as opposed to 1,172 units sold in April this year. This translated to a negative MoM growth of 76.88 percent.

The 250 series comprises Duke and Adventure range of bikes and recorded sales of 168 units last month. In comparison, the Austrian brand sold 1,089 units in April which resulted in a decline of MoM sales by 84.57 percent.

The bikemaker sold 129 units of its 390 series motorcycles in May as compared to 851 units in April this year thus translating to a negative MoM growth of 84.84 percent. The 390 series in India comprises all three models- Duke, Adventure and RC.

Export Figures Low As Well

Numbers weren’t encouraging in the exports section as well, however, they did outnumber the domestic figure. KTM shipped a total of 9,290 units of its motorcycles from India to overseas markets in May. This is still less in comparison to 12,477 units exported the previous month. This resulted in a drop in MoM sales figures by 25.54 percent.

At 3,888 units, the 390 series accounted for the most exports last month. In comparison, KTM shipped 5,563 units of the 390 series abroad in April this year which translates to an MoM decline of 30.11 percent. The company exported 2,290 units of the 200cc bikes as compared to 3,685 units shipped in April this year. This translates to an MoM decline of 37.86 percent.

KTM India exported 1,978 units of the entry-level 125cc bikes in May 2021 as compared to 2,316 units shipped previous month. This accounted for an MoM degrowth of 14.59 percent. The 250 series was the only range that witnessed a positive MoM growth of 24.21 percent last month. KTM dispatched 1,134 units of the quarter-litre motorcycles in May and 913 units in April this year.