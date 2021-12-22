KTM India Sales, Exports Nov 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM reported a YoY and MoM de-growth in November 2021 with KTM 125 being the only model posting sales growth

Recently launched KTM RC 125 and RC 200 have started arriving at showrooms. KTM is next getting ready to launch the updated RC 390. Sales are expected to get a boost in the coming months.

Speaking about KTM India domestic sales, YoY and MoM de-growth was reported in November 2021 by 32.43 percent and 4.33 percent respectively. Even as every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth, it was the KTM 125 (Duke and RC) that posted growth of 857.73 percent in a MoM basis to 929 units, up from 97 units sold in October 2021.

KTM India Sales Nov 2021 vs Nov 202 (YoY)

KTM India Sales in November 2021 dipped 20.41 percent to 7,813 units, from 9,817 units sold in Nov 2020. It was only the KTM 125 range (Duke + RC) that posted a growth of 22.49 percent to 2,075 units, up from 1,694 units sold in November 2020.

KTM 200 (Duke + RC) and KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) posted a 3.99 percent and 43.64 percent YoY de-growth to 2,935 units and 1,529 units respectively KTM 390 sales dipped 45.86 percent to 1,274 units, down from 2,353 units sold in November 2020.

KTM India Sales Nov 2021 vs Oct 2021 (MoM)

On a MoM basis, sales fell 61 percent from 9,733 units sold in October 2021. Here it was KTM 200 that saw the most sales of 2,935 units, a de-growth of 49.39 percent over 5,799 units sold in October 2021. KTM 125 at No. 2 posted the highest MoM growth of 1995.96 percent to 2,075 units, up from just 99 units sold in October 2021.

KTM 250 also posted growth by 1.26 percent to 1,529 units, up from 1,510 units sold in October 2021 while KTM 390 sales dipped 45.20 percent from 2,325 units sold in October 2021.

KTM India Exports Nov 2021

In terms of exports, KTM shipped 4,017 units in November 2021, down 4.33 percent over 4,199 units shipped same month last year. MoM shipments grew by 54.09 percent over 2,607 units shipped in October 2021. In export markets, it was the KTM 125 and 200 series that saw increased demand reporting growth of 203.17 percent and 10.51 percent respectively.

On a MoM basis, KTM 125 range posted a 57200 percent growth from 2 units exported in October 2021 to 1,146 units in the past month. Exports of the KTM 250 series also saw added impetus by 128.16 percent to 794 units in November 2021, up from 348 units exported in October 2021.

2022 KTM 125 is expected to boost sales in the coming months. Apart from feature updates, the model is now 3.4 kgs lighter despite the fact that it sports a bigger 13.7 liter fuel tank. It gets its power via a 124cc, single cylinder engine and boasts of improved braking with larger 320mm disc in the front with ABS for better handling. KTM RC 125 competes with Yamaha R15 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.