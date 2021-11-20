KTM India Sales, Exports Oct 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM registered a total volume of 60 percent MoM growth in the domestic market

KTM is currently at a stage where it will be revamping its entire lineup in the coming future. The bikemaker has already upgraded RC 125 and RC 200 in India and will soon be introducing the new generation RC 390 in the country. This will be followed by the introduction of the new-gen Duke range of motorcycles.

KTM India Sales Oct 2021

Meanwhile, the Austrian brand continues to generate decent sales volume both in domestic and overseas markets. The company registered a total domestic volume of 7,126 units in October this year as opposed to 6,757 units sold in October last year. This led to YoY growth of 5.46 percent.

MoM growth of 60 percent was registered since KTM was able to dispatch 4,454 units across the country in September this year. The 200 Series of KTM was the most popular range last month with 4,696 units sold as opposed to 2,326 units sold the previous month. This led to MoM growth of 102 percent. YoY growth stood at 74.25 percent since, during October last year, KTM dispatched 2,695 units of the 200 range.

The 390 range accumulated a volume of 1,171 units last month as opposed to 373 units sold in September which translates to YoY growth of 214 percent. During the same period last year, 1,038 units of the 390 range were dispatched with a YoY growth of almost 13 percent. 1,162 units of the 250 range were sold in October this year which is 11 units less than the volume recorded the previous month.

This led to a marginal MoM decline of 0.94 percent. The YoY growth stood at 63.20 percent with 712 units sold during October last year. The entry-level 125 range could manage to sell only 97 units which resulted in big YoY and MoM drops of 95.80 percent and 83.33 percent.

KTM India Exports Oct 2021

As far as exports are concerned, a total of 7,126 motorcycles were exported by KTM outside India last month. During October last year, this figure stood at 3,658 units which have resulted in YoY degrowth of 27 percent. The Austrian brand shipped a total of 3,693 motorcycles abroad in September this year which translates to an MoM decline of 29.41 percent.

The exports chart was topped by the 390 range with 1,154 units shipped abroad in October 2021. This was 378 units less than what was recorded during the same month last year which resulted in a negative YoY of 24.67 percent. However, the bikemaker reported a positive MoM growth of 29.23 percent since it was able to sell only 893 units in September this year.

KTM shipped a total of 1,103 units of the 200 range in October this year which is 360 units less than October last year resulting in a YoY decline of 24.61 percent. The company managed to ship only 348 units of the 250 series and only 2 units of the 125 range.