KTM India Sales Jan 2023 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM 200 commanded 50 percent of domestic sales last month while the KTM 390 posted excellent sales growth in exports

Current KTM India lineup includes the likes of Duke 125, RC 125, Duke 200, RC 200, Duke 250, ADV 250, Duke 390, RC 390 and ADV 390. Each of these models are produced at the Bajaj Auto Plant, both for domestic sales and exports to over 118 global markets. The company recently achieved a major milestone with its 1 millionth KTM rolling off production lines from the Bajaj Chakan plant in Pune.

Sales of the company in the past month have been low in domestic markets. Sales dipped 9.55 percent YoY to 4,197 units in Jan 2023, down from 4,640 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, improved 26.61 percent from 3,315 units sales in Dec 2022.

KTM Sales Jan 2023 – Domestic

It was the KTM 200 (Duke and RC) that topped sales charts with 2,118 units sold in the past month, down 11.68 percent from 2,398 units sold in Jan 2022. This model commands a 50.46 percent share down from 54.12 percent held in Dec 2022 when sales had stood at 1,794 units.

Sales of the KTM 250 range also fell YoY by 4.33 percent to 1,170 units in Jan 2023 from 1,223 units sold in Jan 2022. It currently holds a 27.88 percent share. MoM sales grew by 19.27 percent from 981 units sold in Dec 2022.

Good demand was experienced for the KTM 390 with 787 units sold last month, up 226.56 percent YoY over 241 units sold in Dec 2022. MoM sales also increased by 172.32 percent from 289 units sold in Dec 2022. This growth improved share percentage from 8.72 held in Dec 2022 to 18.75 percent in the past month. Sales of KTM 125 series dipped YoY by 84.32 percent and MoM by 51.39 percent to 122 units. There had been 778 units sold in Jan 2022 while in Dec 2022 sales in domestic markets stood at 251 units.

KTM Sales Jan 2023 – Exports

KTM Exports on the other hand saw better results. Total exports grew to 6,982 units in Jan 2023 up 65.57 percent from 4,217 units shipped in Jan 2022. MoM growth was at 5.13 percent from 6,641 units sold in Dec 2022.

In export markets it was the KTM 390 that saw the most demand. Sales improved 261.56 percent YoY to 4,364 units, up from 1,207 units sold in Jan 2022. This was a volume growth of 3,157 units. MoM growth was at 21.02 percent from 3,606 units sold in Dec 2022. Share improved to 62.50 percent in Jan 2023 from 54.30 percent held in Dec 2022. KTM 125 sales improved 175.83 percent MoM to 2,168 units while exports of the KTM 250 and 200 series dipped YoY and MoM to 408 units and 42 units respectively.

Total KTM Sales Jan 2023

Taking total sales into account, it was a YoY growth of 26.22 percent to 11,179 units in Jan 2023 from 8,857 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 12.28 percent from 9,956 units sold in Dec 2022. Sales of KTM 390 series stood at 5,151 units, up 255.73 percent YoY and 32.25 percent MoM while KTM 125 series sales saw a 194.34 percent YoY and 120.83 percent MoM growth to 2,290 units in Jan 2023.

Sales of the KTM 200 dipped YoY and MoM by 47.39 percent and 40.02 percent respectively to 2,160 units while KTM 250 total sales fell to 1,578 units in Jan 2023 down 37.50 percent over 2,525 units sold in Jan 2022. It was however a 10.89 percent MoM growth from 1,423 units sold in Dec 2022.