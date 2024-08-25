KTM India Sales July 2024 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM sales suffered a decline in domestic markets on a YoY basis while exports saw more positive results boosted particularly by the 390 Series

KTM sales in domestic markets suffered a YoY and MoM decline with the company’s 200cc range garnering the most attention. In export markets, however, it was the 390 range that includes the Adventure, Duke and RC models that brought in higher numbers. Let’s break down this sales performance in terms of sales both in the domestic and global market respectively.

KTM Domestic Sales July 2024

KTM has reported a significant decline in domestic sales down to 4,634 units, a 12.32% YoY de-growth over 5,285 units sold in July 2023. It was also a 5.27% MoM dip in sales over 4,892 units sold in June 2024. In domestic markets, it was the KTM Duke 200 and RC 200 range that showed some positivity, though only with a marginal 0.67% YoY improvement to 2,856 units, up from 2,837 units sold in July 2023 to command a 61.63% share on this list. MoM sales however, dipped by 2.59% over 2,932 units sold in June 2024.

KTM 250 Adventure and 250 Duke saw sales lower by 2.19% on a YoY basis and by 2.55% MoM to 1,070 units to command a 23.09% share. 390 Series from KTM, consisting of RC390, Duke390 and ADV390 suffered a 47.15% YoY and 15.04% MoM decline in sales to just 593 units whereas there had been 1,122 units sold in July 2023 and 698 units sold in June 2024. Sales of the RC125 and Duke125, the lowest powered bikes in the KTM fleet, were down by 50.43% last month to 115 units while it also suffered a 29.88% MoM decline.

KTM Exports July 2024

KTM exports improved by 31.64% YoY in July 2024 to 3,566 units, up from 2,709 units sold in July 2023. MoM exports however suffered a 2.54% setback from 3,659 units shipped in June 2024. Globally, it was the KTM 390 range that commanded the most attention and also saw positive sales at 2,156 units. This was a 75.28% MoM growth from 1,230 units shipped in June 2024. Thereafter, all the other bikes saw lower exports.

KTM 200 exports dipped by 54.91% YoY and 41.41% MoM to 730 units while KTM 250 series suffered a 37.61% YoY and 34.24% MoM decline to 730 units. KTM’s 250 range, of which only 680 units were shipped last month saw a 37.61% YoY decline over 1,090 units exported in June 2023 while MoM exports slipped by 31.24% over 989 units shipped in June 2024. Exports of the KTM 125 fell from 194 units exported in June 2024 to 0 units in the past month.

KTM Domestic Sales + Exports July 2024

Taking into account total sales of KTM in July 2024, the company showed off a 2.58% YoY growth thanks to improved sales of the 390 series. Total sales stood at 8,200 units, over 7,994 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales however ended in the red, down by 4.10% over 8,551 units sold in June 2024.

While the KTM 200 series showed a 19.52% YoY and 14.17% MoM decline in sales to 3,586 units in July 2024, it was the company’s 390 series that received overwhelming response globally relating to total sales of 2,749 units. This was a 145.01% YoY and 42.58% MoM growth from 1,122 units and 1,928 units sold in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively. Total sales of the KTM 250 and 125 range dipped to 1,750 units and 115 units in July 2024 showing off both YoY and MoM de-growth.