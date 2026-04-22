KTM India Sales March 2026 – Strong YoY Growth Driven By Exports, Domestic Sees MoM Dip

KTM India registered strong overall growth in March 2026, driven largely by a sharp surge in exports. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 14,188 units, more than doubling compared to 6,816 units in March 2025, translating to a massive 108.16% YoY growth. However, on a month-on-month basis, total sales declined by 4.11% compared to February 2026.

Domestic Sales Cross 8.9k Units – 250 Range Leads

In the domestic market, KTM sold 8,926 units in March 2026, marking a healthy 41.06% YoY growth over 6,328 units sold last year. However, domestic sales declined 7.52% MoM from 9,652 units in February 2026. The 250cc range emerged as the top contributor with 4,453 units, accounting for nearly 50% share of domestic sales. It also posted a strong 116% YoY growth, highlighting growing demand in this segment.

The 160/200cc range followed with 3,471 units, up 34.95% YoY, while contributing close to 39% share. In contrast, the 390cc range saw a decline, with 1,002 units sold, down 40.92% YoY. This suggests a temporary slowdown, possibly due to transition phases or upcoming product updates.

Exports Surge Nearly 10x YoY

KTM’s export performance was the biggest highlight. The company shipped 5,262 units in March 2026, compared to just 488 units in March 2025 — an impressive 978.28% YoY growth. The 390cc range dominated exports, contributing 2,652 units and accounting for over 50% share.

The 160/200cc segment also performed strongly with 1,278 units, while the 125cc and 250cc ranges added meaningful volumes. On a MoM basis, exports grew 2.29%, indicating sustained momentum in international markets.

Total Sales Contribution

Looking at the total sales mix (domestic + exports), the 250cc range led the charts with 4,945 units, accounting for around 35% share. This was followed closely by the 160/200cc segment at 4,749 units, contributing roughly 33%. The 390cc range registered 3,654 units, making up about 26% of total sales, while the 125cc segment added 840 units. Notably, the 125cc range saw a sharp increase primarily due to strong export volumes, despite having negligible contribution in the domestic market.

KTM has also taken a strategic step to expand its reach by introducing new 350cc variants of the Duke and Adventure range. These models are positioned as more affordable alternatives to the existing 399cc lineup, benefiting from lower pricing while retaining similar design and core performance characteristics. With this move, KTM is targeting a wider set of buyers who may have found the 390 range slightly expensive. The introduction of these more accessible options is likely to play a key role in boosting domestic sales volumes in the coming months, especially in the highly competitive mid-capacity segment.