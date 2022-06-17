KTM India Sales May 2022 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India YoY and MoM sales increased substantially in domestic while exports dipped on both counts

KTM India has noted growth in the domestic market for May 2022. KTM registered an increase in sales across each model in the company lineup except in the case of the KTM 125 (RC + Duke). In May 2022, the company also introduced the 2022 KTM RC 390 at a price of Rs 3.14 lakh (ex-sh).

KTM India Domestic Sales – May 2022

Total domestic sales stood at 2,401 units in May 2022, up 154.61 percent over 943 units sold in May 2021. This was a 1,458 unit volume growth. MoM sales on the other hand, increased 268.82 percent from 651 units sold in April 2022, a 1,750 unit volume growth.

KTM had the 200 (Duke + RC) as its best-selling model in domestic markets. Sales increased 219.20 percent YoY and 742.96 percent MoM to 1,197 units in May 2022. Sales had stood at 375 units in May 2021 and at 142 units in April 2022. Share increased from 21.81 percent held in April 2022 to 49.85 percent in the past month.

Sales of KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) in May 2022 stood at 642 units, up 282.14 percent over 168 units sold in May 2021. This was a 474 unit volume growth with a 26.74 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales increased substantially by 2468 percent over just 25 units sold in April 2022.

KTM 390 (Duke + RC + ADV) which was a top seller in the company lineup in April 2022, was down to No. 3 in June 2022 with 558 units sold, a growth of 332.56 percent over sales of 129 units in May 2021. MoM sales increased 22.91 percent from 454 units sold in April 2022. KTM 390 commanded a 69.74 percent share in April 2022 which dipped to 23.24 percent in the past month.

KTM India noted a de-growth in the case of its 125 (RC + Duke) which saw sales dip both in the case of YoY (98.52 percent) and MoM (86.67 percent) to just 4 units from 271 units sold in May 2021 and 30 units sold in April 2022.

KTM India Exports – May 2022

Exports of KTM India did not end on a positive note. Sales dipped both YoY and MoM with every model in the company lineup posting a de-growth. Total exports which had stood at 9,290 units in May 2021 dipped 31.24 percent to 6,388 units in May 2022. MoM exports fell 38.06 percent over 10,313 units sold in April 2022.

KTM 390 exports dipped to 2,399 units, down 38.30 percent over 3,888 units shipped in May 2021 leading to volume de-growth of 1,489 units with share percentage at 37.55. MoM exports fell 53.91 percent from 5,205 units shipped in April 2022 when share percent stood at 50.47.

Exports of KTM 200 fell 15.33 percent YoY and 0.97 percent MoM to 1,939 units in May 2022 from 2,290 units exported in May 2021 and 1,958 units shipped in April 2022. Share percentage increased from 18.99 percent to 30.35 percent in May 2022. KTM 125 (1,284 units) also saw a dip in exports by 35.09 percent YoY and 37.18 percent MoM. KTM 250 exports stood at 766 units in May 2022, down 32.45 percent over 1,134 units shipped in May 2021 and down 37.18 percent MoM over 2,044 units sold in April 2022.

Total sales saw a YoY and MoM de-growth by 14.11 percent and 19.84 percent respectively to 8,789 units in May 2022. This was against 10,233 units sold in May 2021 and 10,964 units sold in April 2022. YoY and MoM sales growth was seen in the case of the KTM 200 and 250 while total sales of KTM 390 and 125 were in the red.