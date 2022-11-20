KTM India Sales Oct 2022 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM Sales October 2022 showed overall positive growth in domestic market and witnessed growth YoY and decline MoM in exports

In domestic sales, KTM fares very well and falls in the greens in its backdrop. The 200cc platform that comprises 200 Duke and RC 200 topped the charts. KTM 200 series sold 4,002 vehicles last month. When compared to 4,696 vehicles sold a year ago and 3,970 vehicles sold a month before, 200 series saw a 14.78% YoY decline and 0.81% MoM growth.

Volume lost YoY was 694 vehicles and volume gained MoM was 32 vehicles. At 48.03%, 200 series commands almost half of KTM’s domestic sales. KTM 250 series sold 2,187 bikes and registered 88.21% YoY growth and 1.25% MoM growth. Volume gained by 250 series of motorcycles are 1,025 bikes YoY and 27 bikes MoM. 390 series sold 1,250 units and gained 6.75% YoY and lost 17% MoM.

KTM Sales October 2022

Lastly, KTM’s baby 125 series managed to sell 894 units and registered 821.65% YoY growth as opposed to 97 units sold a year ago and 34.23% MoM growth as opposed to 666 units sold a month ago. KTM’s domestic sales totaled to 8,333 vehicles and gained 16.94% YoY and 0.37% MoM. Volume gain stood at 1,207 vehicles YoY and 31 vehicles MoM.

In exports, 390 series motorcycles like RC 390, 390 Duke and 390 Adventure are the rockstars. With 1,308 units shipped, 390 series registered 13.34% YoY growth over 1,154 units shipped a year ago and declined 40.81% MoM over 2,210 units shipped a month before. 390 series account for 49.27% of KTM’s exports.

200 series fell in the red completely along with 250 series. Figures stood at 1,036 and 227 units for 200 and 250 series respectively. YoY, 200 and 250 series registered a 6.07% and 34.77% decline in exports as opposed to figures a year ago. And MoM, KTM 200 and KTM 250 registered a 45.47% and 60.25% decline in exports as opposed to figures a month before.

With just 2 vehicles shipped last year, 125 series registered 4100% YoY growth by selling 84 bikes. MoM analysis revealed that 125 series lost 91.41% in exports. KTM exports in total, stood at 2,655 units and barely managed to outdo itself from a year ago by registering 1.84% YoY growth and exports dropped by 53.08% MoM.

KTM India Cumulative Sales

When YoY analysis is taken into account, except for KTM 200 series, rest show positive growth including the total. In MoM analysis, KTM’s backdrop is painted in red completely. KTM 200 series sold 5,038 vehicles and sales declined 13.12% YoY and 14.17% MoM and accounted for 45.85% of KTM’s total sales.

KTM 390 series sold 2,558 units, 250 series sold 2,414 units and 125 series sold 978 units last month. YoY analysis revealed 390 grew 10.02%, 250 grew 59.87% and 125 grew 887.88% in sales. MoM analysis revealed that 390 declined 31.16%, 250 declined 11.61% and 125 declined 40.51% in sales.

KTM’s total sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 10,988 units in October 2022. When compared to 9,733 units sold in October 2021 and 13,961 units sold in September 2022, KTM’s total sales grew by 12.89% YoY and declined by 21.30% MoM.