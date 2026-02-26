KTM India Sales Surge 144% In Jan 2026 – GST Rate Cut Boosts Demand

KTM India has reported a strong start to 2026, registering sharp growth across domestic sales, exports and overall volumes in January 2026. The brand clocked total sales of 16,411 units during the month, compared to 6,734 units in January 2025 — translating to a massive 143.70% year-on-year growth.

A key reason behind this surge is the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms, which reduced GST rates for motorcycles under 350cc. With most of KTM’s India portfolio positioned below the 350cc mark, the brand has directly benefited from improved price competitiveness and renewed customer interest.

KTM India Jan 2026 Domestic Sales Up 56% YoY

In the domestic market, KTM sold 9,568 units in January 2026, up from 6,128 units in January 2025 — marking a 56.14% YoY growth. On a month-on-month basis, sales jumped 70.16% over December 2025 (5,623 units). The 200cc range emerged as the highest-selling model domestically with 4,251 units, posting an impressive 87.19% YoY growth. The 250cc lineup followed closely with 4,163 units, up 19.70% YoY.

The biggest percentage growth came from the 390cc range, which recorded 1,154 units — a remarkable 218.78% YoY increase. Meanwhile, the 125cc model did not record domestic sales during the month. The reduced GST on sub-350cc motorcycles has made performance-oriented bikes more accessible, and KTM’s pricing advantage appears to be reflecting strongly in its January numbers.

KTM India Jan 2026 Exports See Explosive Growth

KTM’s export performance in January 2026 was equally impressive. The company exported 6,843 units during the month, compared to just 606 units in January 2025 — a staggering 1,029.21% YoY growth. On a MoM basis, exports rose 34.76% over December 2025.

The 390cc range led exports with 2,997 units, witnessing an extraordinary 2,278.57% YoY growth. The 125cc lineup contributed 2,062 units, while the 200cc range exported 1,466 units (+560.36% YoY). The 250cc models added 318 units. The sharp export rebound suggests improved global demand and supply chain normalisation compared to last year.

KTM India Jan 2026 Total Sales Performance

Combining domestic and export numbers, KTM India achieved total sales of 16,411 units in January 2026, registering a 53.36% month-on-month growth over December 2025 (10,701 units). Model-wise, the 200cc range led overall volumes with 5,717 units (+129.32% YoY), followed by 250cc models at 4,481 units (+19.94% YoY). The 390cc range delivered one of the strongest performances, clocking 4,151 units — a massive 750.61% YoY growth. The 125cc lineup contributed 2,062 units to total volumes.

Strong Momentum After Tax Reforms

With GST 2.0 reforms favouring sub-350cc motorcycles, KTM’s lineup is well positioned to capitalise on the revised tax structure. The combination of sharper pricing, improved export traction and strong demand across the 200cc and 390cc platforms has given the brand a powerful start to 2026.

KTM is also expected to launch new 350cc range, just like the Triumph, in the coming months. This will help boost sales even further. If this momentum continues, KTM India could be on track for one of its strongest performance years in recent times.