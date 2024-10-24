KTM Launches First AMT Motorcycle – Gets 8.8-inch TFT, Front Radar

With a range of mechanical and tech advancements, the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo sets new standards for adventure touring

KTM’s flagship product in the Super Adventure line-up, the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo symbolizes a major evolutionary leap. Everything from its bold design to enhanced performance and cutting-edge technology features, there’s something new and exciting to explore.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo – Enhanced performance

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo essentially redefines what enthusiasts generally expect from an adventure bike. Talking about performance, one of the key updates is an automated manual transmission (AMT). This is the first time a KTM motorcycle is getting an AMT. What’s even better is that users have the freedom to operate the bike via manual mode or choose a fully automated transmission. The AMT gearbox promises enhanced control when riding the bike at low or cruising speeds.

The engine’s displacement has increased from 1,301 cc to 1,350 cc. Power and torque output is 173 PS and 145 Nm. The bike complies with the latest Euro 5+ homologation standards. The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is equipped with an all-new Camshift technology. This upgrade improves peak performance and torque delivery.

Another key feature is WP’s semi-active suspension technology (SAT) that comes with through-rod setup. This tech enhances sensitivity and reduces friction, ensuring super smooth rides. KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo has 19-inch and 17-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively.

New Dunlop Meridian tyres are installed, 120/70 at front and 170/60 at rear. The tyres have a unique ‘ice-ax’ tread pattern that optimizes water drainage and improves traction across unpaved roads. Braking performance stands improved with new Brembo front master cylinders, along with new front brake pads.

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo – Tech advancements

Tech package is updated with an all-new vertically positioned 8.8-inch TFT display. In addition to its intuitive UI, the TFT screen has new inductive technology. It allows riders to use the screen even when wearing gloves. The TFT screen has anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare properties. Another important upgrade is 5th-gen front radar sensor, sourced from Bosch. It can detect vehicles at the front. With enhanced safety, users can achieve a higher maximum speed. The bike has ride modes of Rain, Street, Sport, Offroad and Custom.

Enhanced ride experience

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo gets a new windshield that can be adjusted up to 70 mm. Tested in a wind tunnel, the new windscreen enhances wind protection and can tackle the longest of journeys. A new LED headlight is used that is visually enticing and also offers enhanced illumination. KTM has introduced a wide variety of customization options as well. It extends to the shift lever, clutch levers, handlebar position, windshield and seat.

Ride experience is enhanced with new, optimized radiator fans with wings that ensure improved cooling. The seat utilizes specialized materials to improve thermal conductivity. The bike’s lateral air outlets are designed to channel hot air away from the rider’s knees. The footpegs are now 8 mm lower, aimed at achieving a wider knee angle for improved rider comfort. To improve ride experience while standing up, the footpegs are extended 10 mm outwards.