KTM Launches Global-Spec 390 Adventure Enduro R in India at Rs 3.53 Lakh

After months of anticipation and vocal demand from India’s off-road community, KTM has officially launched the global-spec 390 Adventure Enduro R in India. Priced at Rs 3,53,825 (ex-showroom), this variant is tailored for hardcore off-roaders seeking genuine Dakar-inspired performance, with a spec sheet to match.

Global-Spec Model Now in India

This launch marks a significant moment, as KTM had earlier only offered a toned-down, India-specific version of the 390 Enduro R. While that version aimed to cater to a wider customer base with a more accessible seat height and slightly less aggressive hardware, enthusiasts were quick to point out its limitations — particularly its lower suspension travel and ground clearance compared to the international model.

The international-spec Enduro R addresses those concerns head-on. It gets 230mm of suspension travel at both ends (versus 200-205mm on the India-spec model), and a ground clearance of 273mm, a solid 19mm more than the previous version. These numbers not only translate to better performance over rugged terrain but also bring the Indian model in line with what global customers enjoy.

Performance Without Compromise

KTM is positioning this model for riders who demand true off-road prowess and are willing to trade off urban usability for trail performance. The tall 890 mm seat height, while not ideal for shorter riders, is a tradeoff many adventure riders are willing to accept for the benefit of greater suspension articulation and trail clearance.

The rest of the mechanical package remains unchanged from the standard 390 Adventure — single-cylinder engine delivers strong mid-range torque and excellent throttle response, ideal for both trails and open roads.

A Response to Enthusiast Demand

This move by KTM India comes after widespread feedback on the earlier India-spec 390 Enduro R. Many enthusiasts had expressed disappointment at the deviation from the global spec and called for the release of the original version, even at a premium. KTM has now made good on that promise. With this, KTM India now caters to both accessibility-focused riders and purist off-roaders.