KTM Price Hike May 2025 Up To Rs 12k – RC 200, RC 390, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

Recent price hike for KTM bikes is likely due to increased production costs; no new features added

KTM has announced an upward price revision for select bikes in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000. The move aligns with industry trends, where rising operational costs and commodity prices have prompted other international brands such as Ducati and BMW Motorrad to increase prices in 2025. Let’s check out the new prices of KTM bikes.

KTM 390 Duke – Rs 1,000 price hike

A nominal price hike of Rs 1,000 is applicable on KTM 390 Duke. The new price is Rs 2.96 lakh, as compared to Rs 2.95 lakh earlier. Earlier this year, KTM had slashed prices of 390 Duke by Rs 18,000. This effectively brought down the price of 390 Duke from Rs 3.13 lakh to Rs 2.95 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

It made the bike more accessible to enthusiasts and helped avoid the psychological barrier associated with the Rs 3 lakh plus price tag. KTM had retained this reduced pricing for 390 Duke even after adding cruise control as standard in March. With cruise control, a first-in-segment feature, 390 Duke has improved capabilities for long-distance rides.

Users can set a specific cruising speed, which does away with the need for continuous throttle inputs. This reduces hand fatigue and enhances overall ride experience. Along with the cruise control update, KTM had also introduced a new Ebony Black Colour option with the bike in March. 390 Duke is currently available with colour options of Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange as well.

KTM 250 Duke, RC 390 – Rs 5,000 price hike

Both KTM 250 Duke and RC 390 have become costlier by Rs 5,000. KTM 250 Duke new price is Rs 2.30 lakh, as compared to Rs 2.25 lakh earlier. KTM RC 390 new price is Rs 3.23 lakh, as compared to Rs 3.18 lakh earlier. KTM 250 Duke takes on rivals such as Hero Xtreme 250R, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Pulsar N250 (all prices Ex-sh).

Equipped with a 249.07 cc, liquid-cooled engine, KTM 250 Duke generates 31 PS and 25 Nm of torque. Key features include LED lighting, 43 mm WP APEX USD forks, off-centre WP APEX Emulsion rear shock absorber, 320 mm / 240 mm disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The bike has a 5-inch LCD instrument display that supports incoming calls, music access and turn-by-turn navigation.

KTM RC 390 utilizes a 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 43.5 PS and 37 Nm of torque. The bike takes on rivals such as Yamaha R3 and TVS Apache RR310. KTM is expected to introduce the new RC 390 in India in 2025. Test mule sightings of the new model have been reported in Europe. There are major updates across both styling and hardware.

KTM RC 200 – Rs 12,000 price hike

As compared to other bikes, KTM RC 200 has the highest price hike of Rs 12,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh, as compared to Rs 2.21 lakh earlier. Powering the KTM RC 200 is a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 25.8 PS and 19.5 Nm of torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox. KTM RC 200 takes on rivals such as Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Hero Karizma XMR and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 (all prices Ex-sh).