KTM RC 125, RC 200 New-Gen Makes Global Debut Ahead Of Launch

KTM has carried out major changes across styling, ergonomics, chassis and ride dynamics

While they have been spotted on road tests in India, new-gen KTM RC 125 and RC 200 have made their global debut. These track-ready bikes are expected to be available for sale in India and international markets later this year. KTM has also unveiled new RC 390, which gets a major overhaul similar to its smaller capacity siblings.

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 style updates

Both bikes get MotoGP inspired styling, something similar to that of KTM RC16. Bodywork has been completely redesigned, ensuring a sportier look and feel. Updates to the bodywork have improved overall aerodynamics, which translates into higher top speed.

It also ensures better wind protection. While both bikes have similar headlamp design, RC 125 uses LED lights in comparison to halogen unit on RC 200. LED DRLs are the same on both bikes.

In other changes, RC 125 utilizes an upswept side exhaust whereas RC 200 comes with an underbelly exhaust. Both bikes have two colour options each, primarily a combo of orange + black and orange + white. However, the white shade on RC 200 has a tinge of grey in it. Orange coloured wheels and frame and blacked-out engine are among the key similarities between new RC 125 and RC 200.

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 functional updates

To achieve improved power to weight ratio, KTM has carried out a range of upgrades. The new trellis frame with bolt-on sub-frame is 1.5 kg lighter. The new frame ensures better control and handling at high speeds.

In a track environment, it results in faster lap times. Braking system has been upgraded with 320 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at rear. Even though larger, the new discs reduce weight by 960 grams.

Similarly, the new design of the wheels has made them lighter. While RC 125 wheels save 3.4 kg, the bigger sibling reduces 1 kg of rotating unsprung mass. In practical terms, the lighter wheels ensure quicker turn-in in track environment and higher durability in street ride conditions.

Suspension system comprises WP Apex open cartridge fork for RC 125 and WP Apex big piston fork for RC 200. Both bikes have a new WP Apex shock absorber at the rear. Factory settings of suspension system have been revised to ensure a sportier ride.

In terms of ergonomics, the clip-on handlebars come with adjustability function. They can be raised up to 10mm for a more relaxed ride during every day commutes. Seating comfort has been improved with use of thicker, ergonomically designed foam. Digital instrument console has been revised on both bikes. While RC 125 gets an all-new TFT dashboard, the bigger sibling gets a new LCD dashboard.

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 engine

While engine is the same as earlier on both bikes, it comes with a range of improvements such as faster acceleration and higher torque delivery. Some of the key enhancements include larger airbox, ultra-hard carbon coated cam levers and improved engine cooling.

New KTM RC 125 generates 20 hp of max power and 12 Nm of peak torque. RC 200 makes 25.5 hp / 19.5 Nm. Both engines are mated to 6-speed transmission. In other updates, fuel tank size has been increased to 13.7 litres. This means fewer stops at the fuel station.