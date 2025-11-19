KTM RC 160 Spied Testing – R15 Rival Could Launch In 2026

Bajaj and KTM are stepping up their game in the premium 150cc to 160cc motorcycle segment. The company recently launched KTM 160 Duke to take on Yamaha MT-15, a premium 150cc liquid-cooled street fighter. Based on the same platform, KTM is now eyeing Yamaha R15 with a supersport version of 160 Duke which might be called RC 160. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM RC 160 Spied Testing

It was September 2025 when KTM launched 160 Duke in the country and it took on the premium street fighter segment where Yamaha MT-15 had dominance. Now, Bajaj and KTM are working on a new supersport motorcycle to rival Yamaha R15 and R15M, which has achieved cult status in India owing to its overall performance, styling and equipment.

KTM had confirmed that there will be a supersport version of 160 Duke and it has spied testing on Indian roads in the form of KTM RC 160. In typical KTM fashion, the upcoming RC 160 bears similar design as its bigger RC brothers and in the company’s portfolio, it will be slotted below RC 200, where RC 125 used to be.

Spy shots show a test mule donning a Black and Orange combination. USD forks and alloy wheels are finished in Black with this colourway. It gets a Trellis mainframe and a bolt-on rear subframe like its larger RC siblings. Clip-on handlebars, fairing-mounted ORVMs and sculpted fuel tank are other notable elements.

The way rider is sitting, it looks like KTM RC 160 will command a committed riding posture with a lean on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. Cycle parts include USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, 17-inch alloy wheels, fat tyres, large disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, a split seat and split rear grab rails are notable.

What to expect?

Features-wise, KTM RC 160 will get a 5-inch fully digital LCD instrument cluster with a host of attributes. It is also seen on 160 Duke and will support Bluetooth connection along with turn-by-turn navigation. Considering R15 offers one, KTM RC 160 might get a bi-directional quick-shifter as well.

Powering this vehicle will be the same 164cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 19 PS of peak power and 15.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Considering how production ready this test mule looks, KTM RC 160 is likely to launch early in 2026.

Also read – KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X price hiked

Source