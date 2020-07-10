KTM RC 200 modified by owner in Kerala – Gets styling upgrade, new colour

The modified KTM RC 200 also sports some styling upgrades from Pune-based Autologue Design

KTM India updated its entire single-cylinder line-up to BS6 specifications earlier this year, in addition to launching the all-new 390 Adventure dual-sport motorcycle. The Austrian-origin automaker primarily has three model lines: Duke, RC and Adventure. While the naked-sports Duke is available in 125, 200, 250 and 390 formats, the faired-sports RC range lacks a ‘250’ version (although it is assembled in India for export markets). The KTM RC 200 is arguably the most popular choice among them.

In BS6 format, the KTM RC 200 (as well as other KTM ‘200’ models) gets new choices of colour and graphics. Prices start at Rs 1.97 lakh ex-showroom. It is powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine making 24.65bhp @ 10,000rpm and 19.2Nm @ 8,000rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Thanks to its different styling approach and impressive performance (for a 200cc single), the KTM RC 200 is a hit among young buyers. While some build capable track machines over it, many others personalise its aesthetics using aftermarket parts and unique paint/wrap schemes (oftentimes tastelessly). In a sea of weirdly-customised examples, this particular RC 200 from Kerala stands apart in a good way.

The owner (the_demonspeed on Instagram) has opted a gloss metallic blue/white combo against a gloss-black theme. Orange details are kept to a minimum, unlike its stock avatar. As the images suggest, the wrap was done at a detailing centre called Zed One. The motorcycle also wears some custom components from Pune-based Autologue Design.

Combined with an extended visor, number plate delete (cannot remain like that on the road) and decals, the KTM RC 200 (BS4 version) looks good in the pictures. However, the single-seat configuration, without an actual seat or cushioning, might compromise on practicality or at least daily useability. Even MotoGP bikes that sport the most committed riding position have some form of cushioning.

Mechanically, it remains the same. The BS4-compliant ~200cc engine generates almost identical figures as its newer BS6 counterpart. KTM AG has been working on an all-new RC generation for quite some time. The only images of it are those of early test mules or prototypes with temporary body panels.

Rumours suggest that KTM will debut its next-gen single-cylinder faired sportbike at EICMA 2021. Meanwhile, both EICMA 2020 and INTERMOT 2020, two of the biggest motorcycle shows in the world, were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.