KTM RC 200 Modified With Custom Kit, New Colour – For Rs 52k

KTM is currently looking to overhaul its current generation lineup with next-gen models including a new-gen RC 200

KTM is one of the most sought-after motorcycle brands in the aftermarket industry in India. The robust structure of the bikes gives tonnes of options to customisers to play with. We have another case of an RC 200 being modified into a custom bike which has been built for the purpose of taking it to the race tracks.

The images are credited to biking enthusiast Adarsh Suresh and this particular MY2019 RC 200 is his personal possession. This custom motorcycle gets a complete styling overhaul by replacing the stock body panels with aftermarket panels. These aftermarket units have been sourced from Autologue Design, a customisation workshop based out of Pune.

Modified Design

The entire front fairing has been replaced by aftermarket fairing panels which are lighter and more aerodynamically enhanced. Front end of the bike wears an aftermarket wind visor which is larger than the stock unit.

The stock dual-pod headlamp setup has been carried forward in the custom motorcycle. It gets a completely revised tail section with a rounded cowl and could now accommodate a single-seater saddle which can only accommodate a rider.

Like the stock RC 200, this modified bike also gets an underbelly exhaust. Even the front fender is attached to the front suspension forks. The underbelly engine used in this custom unit looks different and more sporty than the regular unit.

The overall bike feels more sporty and aggressive thanks to aftermarket livery and body decals. The dual-tone colour scheme of red and grey is unique and would surely stand apart in a crowd.

The exposed rear frame, subframe and alloys have been painted in black and not traditional KTM orange which goes well with the modified theme of the faired sports bike. Minor changes might have been done to its swingarm as well as its handlebar. Kit cost is Rs 35k (including KTM powerpart visor). Painting and graphics cost is Rs 17k. Total cost is Rs 52k.

Mechanical Specs & Features

This means, mechanically this bike is identical to the stock RC 200 and with no change in configurations. The trellis frame sits on inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. On the other hand, braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The entry-level superbike is propelled by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which pumps out 25.4 bhp and a peak torque of 19.5 Nm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the features front, RC 200 gets an all-digital instrument console loaded with details like real-time fuel efficiency, average speed, gear position indicator, shift light and regular data.