KTM RC 200, RC 390 MotoGP Edition Launched – Price Same

Along with functional and performance upgrades, KTM has introduced new colour options for its bikes at regular intervals

Earlier this month, KTM had announced new colours for the entire Duke range in India. In case of KTM RC 390, two new colour options were introduced for the 2022 model, earlier this year in May. Existing colour options for RC 390 are Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange. RC 200 has colour options of Ebony Black and Metallic Silver.

While existing colour options for RC 200 and RC 390 are pretty good, the new MotoGP is in a different league altogether. MotoGP editions are quite popular here and a similar response can be expected with the MotoGP edition of KTM RC 200 and RC 390. In case of RC 390, the bike also gets a new colour option.

KTM RC 200, RC 390 MotoGP edition

MotoGP editions of RC 200 and 390 will borrow their livery from KTM RC16 that had made its debut in 2017. The MotoGP shades creates an exciting theme that’s a real treat for the eyes. It also resonates with the sense of power and performance associated with both these brands.

It was expected that MotoGP editions of KTM RC 200 and 390 will be available at a slightly premium pricing. But that is not the case. They are priced the same as standard KTM RC 200 and RC 390. KTM RC 390 GP: Rs. 3,16,070 (Ex-SR Delhi) and KTM RC 200 GP: Rs. 2,14,688 (Ex-SR Delhi). KTM had not increased prices when its Dukes had received new colour options.

Apart from the visual upgrade, there are no other changes to KTM RC 200 and 390. RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc liquid cooled motor that makes 25 PS of max power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque. RC 390 has a 373.27 cc motor that churns out 43.5 PS and 37 Nm.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd.: “The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes.”

Other MotoGP editions to consider

As MotoGP editions are preferred by enthusiasts, several other OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki have introduced their respective versions over the years. Yamaha has an association with Monster Energy. Yamaha currently offers MotoGP Monster Energy edition for RayZR 125Fi, Aerox 155, MT15 2.0 and R15. 2022 Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Monster Energy edition was launched recently at Rs 1.41 lakh.

Honda has Repsol MotoGP edition, which was introduced for Honda Grazia 125cc scooter in 2021. Internationally, Honda had introduced Repsol edition for CBR150R a few months back. Suzuki has MotoGP livery for Gixxer SF250, which was introduced in 2019. A lot more options are available in international markets.