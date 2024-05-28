KTM Sales Breakup April 2024 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

The recent launch of 2024 KTM 200 Duke and 250 Duke could offer a significant boost to sales in the month ahead

KTM India, a high-performance motorcycle manufacturer of street-fighters and adventure bikes, has revealed sales results for April 2024. The company has seen a significant decline in domestic sales both in terms of YoY and MoM while exports also fell YoY but made up on a MoM basis. It was the KTM 200 series that has found favour both in domestic and export markets, attracting the attention of entry-level riders.

KTM Domestic Sales April 2024

KTM domestic sales dipped 3.03% YoY and 4.50% MoM to 4,924 units in April 2024. There had been 5,078 units sold in April 2023 while in March 2024 sales had stood at 5,156 units. It was the KTM Duke 200 and RC 200 range that saw the highest sales in domestic markets at 2,983 units, an 11.60% YoY growth from 2,673 units sold in the same month last year. It was however, a 1.32% MoM decline to command a 60.58% share of total units sold.

KTM 250 and 390 both have seen sales decline YoY and MoM while the KTM 125 has been well received showing off 195 unit sales last month with a 19.63% YoY and 2.09% MoM improvement in sales.

KTM Exports April 2024

Exports of KTM dipped 9.65% YoY but grew on a MoM basis by 9.53% to 6,009 units from 5,486 units shipped in March 2024. It was the Duke 390, RC 390 and ADV 390 that captured the attention of international buyers and grabbed a lion’s share with 2,468 units exported last month to command a 41.07% share in this export list even as YoY and MoM sales fell significantly.

It was the KTM 200 series that came in next with a triple digit MoM improvement in exports by 104.78% to 1,757 units. The company’s 125cc range continues to command high volumes in global markets with a 389% YoY growth to 978 units in April 2024 from just 200 units shipped in April 2023 while MoM sales grew by 57.74% over 620 units exported in March 2024. Posting a YoY growth of 49.54% was the KTM 250 range (250 Adventure and 250 Duke) with 806 units exported in the past month while its MoM exports dipped by 20.51%.

KTM Total Sales April 2024

Total sales (domestic + exports) of KTM suffered a setback on a YoY basis by 6.79% but improved MoM by 2.73% to 10,993 units. There had been 11,729 units and 10,642 units sold in April 2023 and March 2024 respectively.

It was the KTM 200 that commanded the most attention with total sales of 4,740 units, a MoM growth of 22.13% over 3,881 units sold in March 2024. KTM 390 (3,101 units) and 250 (1,919 units) range saw total sales in the red but the KTM 125cc has seen outstanding total sales growth of 223.14% YoY to 1,173 units in April 2024 from 363 units sold in April 2023 while MoM sales improved by 44.64% over 811 units sold in March 2024.

Recent Updates

The 2024 KTM 200 Duke and 250 Duke have just been introduced and both receive new colour schemes and KTM’s ‘Ready To Race’ decals while they continue to draw power via the same engines. Recently, the company took out the new KTM 390 Enduro and 390 Adventure on test rounds showing off their off-roading prowess and several feature updates ahead of launch in India. The KTM 390 also made it to a No. 12 position on the list of 350-450cc motorcycle sales in April 2024.